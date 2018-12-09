Howdy folks!

The kind peoples of Geekzone kindly unlocked this thread for me so that I can seek (hopefully) your viewpoints or advice on how to proceed as I, too, have the same issue as did or does JerryB, the originator of this thread.

Background

About 4 or 5 weeks ago (maybe a tad longer, can't quite recall, today being Tues 12 Mar 2019) my Huawei wireless modem (supplied by Spark - they have two types, not really material at this stage methinks as to which one I have) started randomly redirecting my webpages to the modem's login address. Didn't take me too long to figure out what was going on.

I thought I'd be able to avoid this by doing something in my Firefox's settings, but no go. Also, I couldn't really find anything in the Windows 7 Pro registry that would help, either.

This forced redirecting really annoyed me. So I did access my Huawei modem and log in. Despite the Huawei menu on the left being visible, albeit greyed out, the only options available to me were to "Update", and to accept the TOS ("Terms of Service", or whatever it was called, can't remember now, but you know what I mean).

After reading the TOS there was no way I was going to accept that at all. It is conceivable (or maybe obvious to those in the know) that there may have been a Huawei TOS that I accepted when I originally used the modem well over a year ago. But this latest one, nope, I aint gonna accept it. Why?

Paranoia and Conspiracy Theory

Well, as already alluded to in one or two of the replies to this thread regarding paranoia and conspiracy theory, perhaps I am a little bit that way inclined in connection with the company Huawei (I wasn't at the time when I got the service - didn't know anything about it). But now, well, I guess I am somewhat concerned. And hence my trepidation to proceed with the accepting of the TOS and the update.

Forced Update

I am concerned what hio77 and toejam316 stated where one states that the updating is done from their end and not the CPE end (CPE, is that Customer Premises Equipment?). But if from "their end", well, whose end? Is this referring to a company? My supplier is Spark. Can they arbitrarily access my Huawei modem and force it to update, and as per the associated comments in this thread force the end user to complete this process by logging into the modem and accept the TOS and then do the update? This is extremely annoying.

So, where to from here?

If I am resolute in my desiring to not go ahead and simply update and accept the TOS, what are my options? Is there any way to avoid the continual redirecting that this Huawei wireless modem is forcing on me? If not, are there any other wireless modem vendors besides Huawei that I can avail myself to, notwithstanding that they, too, may have some similar mechanism like the Huawei. But at the moment I am ignorant of any deviousness attributable to them like what has been publicized regarding Huawei. And as such I am prepared to purchase a new wireless modem and burn the Huawei one.

Closing comments

Folks, As I am not overly technically inclined, but I do have some sensibilities that come with age, I do apologise if what I have stated above has any inaccuracies or contradictions. I am very security conscious on the internet, and I do not like being forced into anything that I am unsure of. In all probability I am making a mountain out of a molehill. But I hope you understand my concerns and can assist me in making a decision one way or another, or provide some alternative solution to my predicament.

Thanks and regards,

Asterus.