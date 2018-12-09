Hi everyone.
Just hoping someone can shed some light / educate me on this...
First - the equipment...
LG G6 cellphone, running Android 8.0.0
Huawei 4G B315s-607 broadband modem
Activity...
Browsing at home, over a wireless connection between my phone and the modem
Here's what's happening...
When going from one website to another, I occasionally get redirected to a login screen for the modem.
It never happens when I'm going to different pages within the same website.
It can happen when I click a link from a Google search, or if I just type a web address directly and hit enter.
Most of the time when I re-try (e.g. by clicking on the same link), I get the same redirect. But if I type in the web address, it works fine.
Occasionally it happens even when I haven't clicked a link (i.e. I typed the website name). When that happens, I back out, re-try and it seems to work.
There's no obvious pattern. It might happen for a website today and the same website might be fine tomorrow.
Background info...
I've had this modem for quite a while (2 years?) and it's only started happening in the last few months (3 months maybe)
I've never logged into the modem (it's a plug 'n' play thing, without any user configurable options as far as I can remember, and it worked from day 1). I don't even know if there is a username or password.
I recently did a factory reset on my phone (for unrelated reasons) but that's made no difference - I was seeing these problems before the reset and I'm still seeing them now.
It's never happened when using my laptop or desktop. Just my phone (which is how I connect to the web, most of the time)
I'll see if I can upload a couple of screen captures...
This first one from when I was deleting a bunch of redirects from the browser memory - I started typing "Spark" and it displayed a long list of the redirects that it had done...
And this one from a different day, showing the page that I get redirected to...
Any thoughts?
(edited to add captions to the screen captures)