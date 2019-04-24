Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Wiring Maintenance (Spark) over Fibre
itlearner

19 posts

Geek


#249089 24-Apr-2019 22:39
Send private message quote this post

I have asked Spark explain to me which part of the fibre wiring I am responsible for since last year, but never got a clear answer, Spark customer service keep email me this link which I found it useless as it didn't mention fibre installation at all: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/landline/manage/wire-maintenance

 

I am trying to describe my fibre installation here with a diagram.  For the diagram please refer to the attachment.

 


My fibre installation is overhead type. The fibre cable run from a fibre access terminal (a black box on a power pole near my house), to a suitable point on my house (under the gutter of my house), then run down the outside of the wall in an enclosed plastic tube to the external termination point (ETP), from the ETP, the cable run into the house under the floor, then gone through the floor to the optical network terminal (ONT), where the fibre network terminates inside my house.  The modem and phone were plugged into this ONT.

 

Fibre access terminal - (the cable is over the fence and garden ) - suitable point - (the cable is run down the outside wall of the house) - ETP - (the cable is from outside the house into the house) - ONT

 

My question is, which part I am responsible for regarding the wiring?  Thank you.

 

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9635 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2223439 24-Apr-2019 22:46
Send private message quote this post

Wiring Maintenance is a scam especially with UFB installed. You should get rid of it as you're giving Spark money for no reason at all.

 

Edit: If you have a fault then Chorus will fix it. If you screw something up (eg - put a shovel through the Fibre on your property) then you may need to pay for a repair. Basically, you're still responsible for the Fibre coming into your house but my statement above still stands. If you need anything done with the Fibre on your property then contact your ISP about it but generally you leave it alone and it "just works".




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

richms
23681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2223440 24-Apr-2019 22:46
Send private message quote this post

When a relative had issues after going to fiber, the answer is not a lot is covered. Seems that the backfed house wiring is no longer covered by it, and the fiber and ONT is covered anyway.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 


itlearner

19 posts

Geek


  #2223446 24-Apr-2019 23:02
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for all the replies. The fact is that I told/emailed Spark my fiber installation with diagram as above, but they didn't answer my question, just told/emailed me the website link of their wire-maintenance policy. 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12612 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2223448 24-Apr-2019 23:07
Send private message quote this post

In the context of Fibre, Wire maintenance covers repairs to your integrated wiring.

 

 

 

The only time you should have the option of having it, is when you have Integrated wiring.

 

If you have questions on if it's valid to be on, please flick me your account details.

 

It's sounding like you might not have integrated wiring, in which case it isn't correct and i'll fix that.

 

 

 

 

 

Comms were sent out to front line agents a little while ago, and they can very easily reach out to the right people to get this answer.

 

Apologies it didn't land infront of someone with the right answers.

 

 

 

I'll ask the folk that look after fibre to update the help content so it's clear..

 

 

 

@richms i'd love that example too, it sounds like there was iver more to the story or something didnt go right.

 

 

 

murphy - your mistaken, there is value that it goes for. Spark doesnt take money for no reason. I will agree that it's very small value and personally would struggle to advise it as a person in IT.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

richms
23681 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2223449 24-Apr-2019 23:12
Send private message quote this post

I think something got messed up as they had been with vodafone but moved to spark because of the unreliability of the landline over the vodafone router. I am not 100% certain what was happening but I heard about the "bill for getting the phone fixed because we were on fiber" and prodding furthur it was that the phones in the bedrooms were not working. For all I know the tech might have just come out and plugged something in. Old people and the story kept changing but they are angry because its change.




Richard rich.ms

itlearner

19 posts

Geek


  #2227765 30-Apr-2019 09:48
Send private message quote this post

@hio77, have emailed you my SPARK account number, please check. Thank you.

 

 

Fibre access terminal - (the cable is over the fence and garden ) - suitable point - (the cable is run down the outside wall of the house) - ETP - (the cable is from outside the house into the house) - ONT - (use cables to connect) - modem and phone

 

 

What I really want is a Black and White answer (if there is): which part I am responsible for regarding the wiring.

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12612 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2227836 30-Apr-2019 10:54
Send private message quote this post

in this instant (Your particular install type, usecase etc), it appears you do not require wire maintenance.

 

 

 

I've detailed this in DM, but i'll correct your account today.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


bfginger
1161 posts

Uber Geek


  #2592603 28-Oct-2020 06:38
Send private message quote this post

 

In the context of Fibre, Wire maintenance covers repairs to your integrated wiring.

 

The only time you should have the option of having it, is when you have Integrated wiring.

 

I've been told by a Chorus rep they longer do repairs on in-house copper wiring. I presume this only relates to areas with fibre available. 

 

 

Linux
6928 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2592614 28-Oct-2020 08:26
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

 

Wiring Maintenance is a scam especially with UFB installed. You should get rid of it as you're giving Spark money for no reason at all.

 

 

This above is the correct answer nothing but a SCAM for more $$$

Create new topic





News »

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.