I have asked Spark explain to me which part of the fibre wiring I am responsible for since last year, but never got a clear answer, Spark customer service keep email me this link which I found it useless as it didn't mention fibre installation at all: https://www.spark.co.nz/help/landline/manage/wire-maintenance

I am trying to describe my fibre installation here with a diagram. For the diagram please refer to the attachment.



My fibre installation is overhead type. The fibre cable run from a fibre access terminal (a black box on a power pole near my house), to a suitable point on my house (under the gutter of my house), then run down the outside of the wall in an enclosed plastic tube to the external termination point (ETP), from the ETP, the cable run into the house under the floor, then gone through the floor to the optical network terminal (ONT), where the fibre network terminates inside my house. The modem and phone were plugged into this ONT.

Fibre access terminal - (the cable is over the fence and garden ) - suitable point - (the cable is run down the outside wall of the house) - ETP - (the cable is from outside the house into the house) - ONT

My question is, which part I am responsible for regarding the wiring? Thank you.