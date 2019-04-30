Just received:

Spark is the first New Zealand mobile provider to support the long-anticipated eSIM technology in time for today’s launch of the latest eSIM compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 4Gi. The watch will be paired with

Spark’s new Unlimited Wearable Plan which gives Spark customers unlimited data, calls and texts for $14.99 per month.

Spark’s Mobile Lead, Renee Mateparae explains that historically, mobile devices required a physical SIM card to access the mobile network and this meant a physical SIM card slot had to be made available inside phones and any connected devices, such as wearables and watches.

“Today, with the introduction of eSIM (embedded SIM cards) Spark customers can enjoy a range of benefits including the ability to stay connected with unlimited voice, text and data on their Galaxy Watch 4G alone. This means customers no longer need to have their mobile phone nearby and can stay connected through the watch when hitting the gym or on a night out when you don’t want to carry a phone.”

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G, on a new Unlimited Wearable Plan, will give Kiwis an undoubtedly liberating feeling as they will now have the ability to receive notifications, make calls, sends texts, and use apps such as Spotifyiii without needing to be within range of a phone or a Wi-Fi network.

“Spark has been working hard to get eSIM technology up and running as quickly as possible so customers can take advantage of the greater flexibility, choice and value. We see great potential in eSIM technology, and we’re excited to not only be the first to bring the capability to market but we are also looking forward to launching further functionalities along with compatible devices throughout the year,” says Renee.

For further details on Spark’s Unlimited Wearable Plan and list of compatible eSIM devices please visit www.spark.co.nz/esim

As the first phase of eSIM compatibility customers are required to have their smartphone with Spark in order for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G to be paired and download the eSIM profile. Once the profile has been downloaded you can unpair the watch from the phone and use the watch as a standalone device.

The Unlimited Wearable Plan is only available with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy 4G Watch. The plan is $14.99 per month which provides unlimited calls, data and text. The cost of the plan does not include the watch. Hot spotting and tethering are not available, and speeds will reduce after 22GB, calls and TXTs are to standard NZ numbers.