Spark launches eSIM compatibility in New Zealand


# 249194 30-Apr-2019 10:59
Just received:

 

 

Spark is the first New Zealand mobile provider to support the long-anticipated eSIM technology in time for today’s launch of the latest eSIM compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch 4Gi. The watch will be paired with
Spark’s new Unlimited Wearable Plan which gives Spark customers unlimited data, calls and texts for $14.99 per month.

 

Spark’s Mobile Lead, Renee Mateparae explains that historically, mobile devices required a physical SIM card to access the mobile network and this meant a physical SIM card slot had to be made available inside phones and any connected devices, such as wearables and watches.

 

“Today, with the introduction of eSIM (embedded SIM cards) Spark customers can enjoy a range of benefits including the ability to stay connected with unlimited voice, text and data on their Galaxy Watch 4G alone. This means customers no longer need to have their mobile phone nearby and can stay connected through the watch when hitting the gym or on a night out when you don’t want to carry a phone.”

 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G, on a new Unlimited Wearable Plan, will give Kiwis an undoubtedly liberating feeling as they will now have the ability to receive notifications, make calls, sends texts, and use apps such as Spotifyiii without needing to be within range of a phone or a Wi-Fi network.

 

“Spark has been working hard to get eSIM technology up and running as quickly as possible so customers can take advantage of the greater flexibility, choice and value. We see great potential in eSIM technology, and we’re excited to not only be the first to bring the capability to market but we are also looking forward to launching further functionalities along with compatible devices throughout the year,” says Renee.

 

For further details on Spark’s Unlimited Wearable Plan and list of compatible eSIM devices please visit www.spark.co.nz/esim

 

As the first phase of eSIM compatibility customers are required to have their smartphone with Spark in order for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G to be paired and download the eSIM profile. Once the profile has been downloaded you can unpair the watch from the phone and use the watch as a standalone device.

 

The Unlimited Wearable Plan is only available with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy 4G Watch. The plan is $14.99 per month which provides unlimited calls, data and text. The cost of the plan does not include the watch. Hot spotting and tethering are not available, and speeds will reduce after 22GB, calls and TXTs are to standard NZ numbers.

 

 

This also includes the iPhone dual SIM option as per this thread




  # 2227869 30-Apr-2019 11:11
Out of sheer curiosity I tried scanning the QR code on my iPhone 8 and it took me to a Chinese app store page?!

  # 2227872 30-Apr-2019 11:15
Behodar: Out of sheer curiosity I tried scanning the QR code on my iPhone 8 and it took me to a Chinese app store page?!

 

Yep the QR Code links to "CLIKBRIX.co" , It doesn't scream very "official".

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2227873 30-Apr-2019 11:18
Interesting that this doesn't let me (a 2degrees customer) add a Spark plan to my eSIM (without being a Spark customer with a physical Spark SIM).

 

It looks as if the process is currently "swap/convert your Spark physical SIM into an eSIM, then you can throw out the Spark physical SIM and add another telco's physical SIM to that slot".

 

Also, not sure if Spark monitors these forums, but the instructions on their "Set up my iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR" are using different language/wording, eg. "Go to the Start screen and select Cellular" should actually be "Go to the Settings screen and select Mobile".

  # 2227883 30-Apr-2019 11:37
I've passed both bits of feedback to the right folk..




  # 2227895 30-Apr-2019 11:57
The folks on their social media confirm they are working on Apple Watch LTE support

  # 2227902 30-Apr-2019 12:05
This is great news. The next generation Apple Watch will probably launch within the next few months, and it will be a worthwhile upgrade if I can get it with LTE.

 

$15 a month is a bit pricier than I expected though.

  # 2227904 30-Apr-2019 12:06
DjShadow:

 

The folks on their social media confirm they are working on Apple Watch LTE support

 

 

Damn, got excited for a second when I saw thread title

 
 
 
 


  # 2227916 30-Apr-2019 12:23
Just swapped over in store - the QR code on the website was wrong but has been updated now, was a straight forward process and now no longer have to carry two phones around!




  # 2227917 30-Apr-2019 12:24
The QR code on the site is now fixed, the team pass their apologies for the issue and thank you all for pointing it out so quickly :)

 

 




  # 2227928 30-Apr-2019 12:27
hio77:

 

The QR code on the site is now fixed, the team pass their apologies for the issue and thank you all for pointing it out so quickly :)

 

I am getting "The code is no longer valid" now.




  # 2227933 30-Apr-2019 12:32
michaelmurfy:

 

hio77:

 

The QR code on the site is now fixed, the team pass their apologies for the issue and thank you all for pointing it out so quickly :)

 

I am getting "The code is no longer valid" now.

 

 

Working fine here, Are you using the QR code on an apple device? it delivers a link that the apple devices consume to do things.

 

 

 

to be clear, it does say on andriod no app can open this link, but if you open it with an app that will still show what it's actually read you will see things.

 

 

 

I didnt build esim so i can't really get too technical here :)

 

Front line likely know more than I so if you are having issues have a chat?




  # 2227956 30-Apr-2019 13:37
hio77:

michaelmurfy:


hio77:


The QR code on the site is now fixed, the team pass their apologies for the issue and thank you all for pointing it out so quickly :)


I am getting "The code is no longer valid" now.



Working fine here, Are you using the QR code on an apple device? it delivers a link that the apple devices consume to do things.


 


to be clear, it does say on andriod no app can open this link, but if you open it with an app that will still show what it's actually read you will see things.


 


I didnt build esim so i can't really get too technical here :)


Front line likely know more than I so if you are having issues have a chat?



Was just told by customer service that you need to have bought your iPhone directly from Spark in order for esim to work. Seems like a weird restriction.

  # 2227971 30-Apr-2019 14:10
michaelmurfy:

hio77:


The QR code on the site is now fixed, the team pass their apologies for the issue and thank you all for pointing it out so quickly :)


I am getting "The code is no longer valid" now.



Same here, XS Max

  # 2227979 30-Apr-2019 14:22
Brunzy:
michaelmurfy:

 

hio77:

 

 

 

The QR code on the site is now fixed, the team pass their apologies for the issue and thank you all for pointing it out so quickly :)

 

 

 

I am getting "The code is no longer valid" now.

 



Same here, XS Max

 

 

 

Same here, XS, got it from Spark.

  # 2227980 30-Apr-2019 14:24
Same here, XS Max from Spark

