Does this mean that Spark will roll out VoLTE soon??


10-Sep-2019 09:21
Came across this today,  Spark called it HD Calling  but down the bottom they mention VoLTE.  Cant see any date on the article. 

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/mobile-data/plans-services/high-definition-voice/




Regards,

Old3eyes

  10-Sep-2019 09:27
One person supports this post
@old3eyes All 3 carriers already have VoLTE live in parts of NZ

 

I Was making VoLTE calls on 2degrees over the weekend up North



  10-Sep-2019 09:28
Linux:

 

@old3eyes All 3 carriers already have VoLTE live in parts of NZ

 

 

Thanx John.




Regards,

Old3eyes

 
 
 
 


  10-Sep-2019 09:30
I did a VoLTE 2degrees call to a Vo-WiFi connection and call setup was very fast and call quality was amazing

  10-Sep-2019 10:13
One person supports this post
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/stratford-press/news/article.cfm?c_id=1503390&objectid=12261992

 

From Article linked above...

 

"Spark's Network Lead Colin Brown...

 

says the new cell tower would deliver mobile voice services via 4G, rather than the current 3G network used across most of New Zealand. Because of this, most customers would need a software update to their phone or, in some cases, would need to upgrade their phone. Starting in September, the Spark 4G voice calling services (known as 4G HD Calling), will initially work only on some models of phones but will be rolled out to other phones over the coming months"



  10-Sep-2019 10:42
andrewcnz:

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/stratford-press/news/article.cfm?c_id=1503390&objectid=12261992

 

From Article linked above...

 

"Spark's Network Lead Colin Brown...

 

says the new cell tower would deliver mobile voice services via 4G, rather than the current 3G network used across most of New Zealand. Because of this, most customers would need a software update to their phone or, in some cases, would need to upgrade their phone. Starting in September, the Spark 4G voice calling services (known as 4G HD Calling), will initially work only on some models of phones but will be rolled out to other phones over the coming months"

 

 

Thanx.   I'm on Skinny and wondering if they will do it.  Found the VoLTE setting on my Motorola phone but it's grayed out so i guess the network would have to tell the phone that it's available?? 




Regards,

Old3eyes

  10-Sep-2019 10:47
Linux:

 

I did a VoLTE 2degrees call to a Vo-WiFi connection and call setup was very fast and call quality was amazing

 

 

So thats why you have been asking every firmware release about it haha

 

Did your phone have the VoLTE icon in the notification tray when it was available?

'That VDSL Cat'
  10-Sep-2019 10:56
Yes, It's supported on the network, network wide. (both Spark and Skinny)

 

 

 

I'm not sure i can really provide dates except for say that there are currently public users on a limited trial (non-staff).

 

The biggest constraint is honestly, device support. Software updates will be dropping for devices over the next little while.

 

 

 

 

 

Oh, and no i can't activate it for you to be clear, nor will the help desk be able to, so please don't ask.

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


  10-Sep-2019 11:07
One person supports this post
ShinyChrome:

 

Linux:

 

I did a VoLTE 2degrees call to a Vo-WiFi connection and call setup was very fast and call quality was amazing

 

 

So thats why you have been asking every firmware release about it haha

 

Did your phone have the VoLTE icon in the notification tray when it was available?

 

 

@ShinyChrome

 

 

 

VolTE on 2degrees is enabled by default no option to toggle on / off

  10-Sep-2019 11:08
Have not seen a Carrier update in iOS, unless they include it in the iOS 13 update due in a week or so

  10-Sep-2019 11:30
One person supports this post
Why are software updates required to enable VoLTE? I'm on 2d, have a VoLTE capable phone, but it will never(?) be enbled for me - as I didn't buy my phone though my carrier. Is there just a flag somewhere which needs to be flipped to enable it? Is there a reason it can't simply be advertised by the network so the phone enables it automatically? Or did the standards writers not think of that?

  10-Sep-2019 11:32
ripdog:

 

Why are software updates required to enable VoLTE? I'm on 2d, have a VoLTE capable phone, but it will never(?) be enbled for me - as I didn't buy my phone though my carrier. Is there just a flag somewhere which needs to be flipped to enable it? Is there a reason it can't simply be advertised by the network so the phone enables it automatically? Or did the standards writers not think of that?

 

 

@ripdog Software updates are required for handsets that don't have it enabled if you have a handset that supports VoLTE very very high chance VoLTE will just work for you if your handset has the feature already

What does this tag do
  10-Sep-2019 11:49
2 people support this post
Does this mean HD handoff between carriers is also coming? That would be wonderful.

  10-Sep-2019 14:28
Live on Spark today. Just tested it on iPhone XS running iOS 13.1 beta. Appears they are rolling it out in batches. There’s some limited info on their website about it.

10-Sep-2019 14:37
boosacnoodle: Live on Spark today. Just tested it on iPhone XS running iOS 13.1 beta. Appears they are rolling it out in batches. There’s some limited info on their website about it.

 

@boosacnoodle Where are you located?

  10-Sep-2019 14:56
Turned on for my iPhone, Mobile > Mobile Data Options > Voice & Data > 4G, VoLTE On

 

Rebooted phone and it no longer drops back to 3G when making calls (so seems to be working)

