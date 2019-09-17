Hey all,

figured i'd post up here before it surprises any techys out there..

Spark Smart Modem:

https://www.spark.co.nz/getmore/spark-smart-modem

Fibre customers will have a new Default modem, Copper to come at a later date.

Headline Specs are...

4x4 Wifi AC

Band-steering and beam-forming

no 32 device limit (it's 54 and 64 per band if i recall the numbers correctly)

Available in store, Online and through normal channels.

4 Gbit Ethernet ports (LAN 4 used as WAN)

VDSL/ADSL Modem inbuilt

Further enhancements to come down the track :)

Overall, I've been very impressed with the device itself.

Even testing in the office (which is very dense in 5ghz utilization) I've had peak speed tests just shy of 700mbit and iperfs at home in the 800mbit ballpark (I have no interference) testing on my 4x4 Mate 20 Pro.

While i wouldn't expect that performance in all situations, that's peak real world..



now who said providers didnt do 4x4 routers? :P

Spark Smart Mesh:

https://www.spark.co.nz/getmore/spark-smart-mesh/

(Buy online here -https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/accessories/spark-smart-mesh/)

Headline specs are...

HARDWARE

880Mhz dual core CPU

1 auto-sensing 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet LAN port

MediaTek MTK7621A Wireless network card

128MB DDR3

32MB NOR flash WIFI TECHNOLOGY

4x4 WiFi 5 (802.11ac) with 256 QAM support

4x4 WiFi 4 (802.11n) with 256 QAM support DATA RATE

AC2533 (800 + 1733 Mbps)* WIFI ROAMING

WiFi roaming IEEE® 802.11k/v

WiFi band steering WIFI STANDARDS

IEEE® 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

IEEE® 802.11 a/n/ac 5GHz PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 154*154*60mm

This Mesh is quite a seamless setup, there are two different setup modes.

The first is with the Smart Modem, Connect it with a cable up for the first sync then it will Connect over Wireless from there. You may also use Wired Backhaul. (Firmware 6.0.12 or Greater required)

The Second is with another Router, You will need Two Mesh units. one to connect to the existing Router, and then Wireless from there to the secondary mesh units.