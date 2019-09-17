Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

# 257136 17-Sep-2019 10:49
4 people support this post
Send private message

Hey all,

 

figured i'd post up here before it surprises any techys out there..

 

 

 

Spark Smart Modem:

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/getmore/spark-smart-modem

 

Fibre customers will have a new Default modem, Copper to come at a later date.

 

Headline Specs are...

 

  • 4x4 Wifi AC
  • Band-steering and beam-forming
  • no 32 device limit (it's 54 and 64 per band if i recall the numbers correctly)
  • Available in store, Online and through normal channels.
  • 4 Gbit Ethernet ports (LAN 4 used as WAN)
  • VDSL/ADSL Modem inbuilt
  • Further enhancements to come down the track :)

Overall, I've been very impressed with the device itself.

 

Even testing in the office (which is very dense in 5ghz utilization) I've had peak speed tests just shy of 700mbit and iperfs at home in the 800mbit ballpark (I have no interference) testing on my 4x4 Mate 20 Pro.
While i wouldn't expect that performance in all situations, that's peak real world..

now who said providers didnt do 4x4 routers? :P

 

 

 

Spark Smart Mesh:

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/getmore/spark-smart-mesh/

 

(Buy online here -https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/accessories/spark-smart-mesh/)

 

Headline specs are...

 

 

HARDWARE
880Mhz dual core CPU
1 auto-sensing 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet LAN port
MediaTek MTK7621A Wireless network card
128MB DDR3
32MB NOR flash

 

WIFI TECHNOLOGY
4x4 WiFi 5 (802.11ac) with 256 QAM support
4x4 WiFi 4 (802.11n) with 256 QAM support

 

DATA RATE
AC2533 (800 + 1733 Mbps)*

 

WIFI ROAMING
WiFi roaming IEEE® 802.11k/v
WiFi band steering

 

WIFI STANDARDS
IEEE® 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
IEEE® 802.11 a/n/ac 5GHz

 

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Dimensions: 154*154*60mm

 

 

 

 

This Mesh is quite a seamless setup, there are two different setup modes.

 

The first is with the Smart Modem, Connect it with a cable up for the first sync then it will Connect over Wireless from there. You may also use Wired Backhaul. (Firmware 6.0.12 or Greater required)

 

The Second is with another Router, You will need Two Mesh units. one to connect to the existing Router, and then Wireless from there to the secondary mesh units.

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

3093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2319076 17-Sep-2019 11:20
Who makes it, how many ethernet ports, Wifi 6 Support and will retail stores have this? :)

139 posts

Master Geek


  # 2319083 17-Sep-2019 11:37
DjShadow:

 

Who makes it, how many ethernet ports, Wifi 6 Support and will retail stores have this? :)

 

 

Quick start guide suggests its made by Arcadyan. 4 lan ports with one used to connect to ONT.

 

Edit: The product code VRV9517UWAC34 suggests an Arcadyan Experia Box v10A or similar. Not a lot on it out there from a quick google.

 
 
 
 




'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2319086 17-Sep-2019 11:39
littlehead:

 

DjShadow:

 

Who makes it, how many ethernet ports, Wifi 6 Support and will retail stores have this? :)

 

 

Quick start guide suggests its made by Arcadyan. 4 lan ports with one used to connect to ONT.

 

 

As above.

 

 

 

Wifi is AC. AX isnt quite at the stage that it will appear sadly.

 

Retail stores do have it, and have already been selling them today :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

BDFL - Memuneh
65060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2319121 17-Sep-2019 12:20
But does it support WiFi 6 for iPhone 11 users?

 

🤪




5648 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 2319129 17-Sep-2019 12:33
3 people support this post
@hio77

 

Band-steering and beam-forming

 

Spark going into mind control? This is what users are saying on Facebook for this feature!

4242 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2319130 17-Sep-2019 12:35
3 people support this post
Linux:

 

@hio77

 

Band-steering and beam-forming

 

Spark going into mind control? This is what users are saying on Facebook for this feature!

 

 

Oh please link that here :-) 

 

5648 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2319134 17-Sep-2019 12:41
Talkiet:

 

Linux:

 

@hio77

 

Band-steering and beam-forming

 

Spark going into mind control? This is what users are saying on Facebook for this feature!

 

 

Oh please link that here :-) 

 

N

 

 

VodafoneNZ 5G Facebook page, Get ready to see DUMB!

 
 
 
 




'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2319138 17-Sep-2019 12:50
4 people support this post
Linux:

 

@hio77

 

Band-steering and beam-forming

 

Spark going into mind control? This is what users are saying on Facebook for this feature!

 

 

 

 

Easy solution, Place your devices further away from yourself, and it's a safety feature.

 

It directionally forms the radiation towards the device instead of all through everything in range.

 

 

 

#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

1270 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2319180 17-Sep-2019 13:59
3 people support this post
nice. will be watching trademe for $1 new modems :D




'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2319186 17-Sep-2019 14:13
kobiak:

nice. will be watching trademe for $1 new modems :D


I'd hope not honestly. It's actually quite a decent device and is only going to get better :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

41 posts

Geek


  # 2319226 17-Sep-2019 14:56
I had a feeling a new modem might come out soon since the Hg659b has been out since 2015. I wonder why Spark decided to go to a different brand.



'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2319233 17-Sep-2019 15:07
2 people support this post
Dochart: I had a feeling a new modem might come out soon since the Hg659b has been out since 2015. I wonder why Spark decided to go to a different brand.

 

Don't think that's a detail i can share.

 

 

 

What i can say is, New devices take a massive amount of work to onboard.

 

before having first hand experience in this, i honestly assumed it was just sign a bit of paper pay some money and stick some labels on..

 

 

 

The HG659b honestly lasted it's life so long because it was a solid device. it is cost effective, it routes full gbit, it has 3x3 5ghz wifi. Literally the main thing i can fault it on is it's mac table limit.

 

Ofcourse the fancy new stuff that can be done with wifi is certainly a nice improvement.

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

3093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2319234 17-Sep-2019 15:08
Is there a Geekzone special price for this?

xpd

Chief Trash Bandit
10181 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2319237 17-Sep-2019 15:11
DjShadow:

 

Is there a Geekzone special price for this?

 

 

See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=257136&page_no=1#2319180

 

;)

 

 




'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2319239 17-Sep-2019 15:12
DjShadow:

 

Is there a Geekzone special price for this?

 

 

It's a standard device, so free under a contract sign, or agents can offer a half price deal in certain situations.

 

 

 

Unfortunately it's not up to me to make a special price for here, nor do i feel it's the right market.

 

Geekzone is full with techys at heart, who most likely dont use devices as they are intended.

 

 

 

 

 

Take myself for example, i quite like the device. but the best i'd probably do with it in all honestly i would only stick it in family that i dont have a custom setup already.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

