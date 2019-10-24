Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Will there ever be visual voice mail


# 259845 24-Oct-2019 22:04
@hio77 , Do you know if there is ever going to be visual voicemail at all ??.

 

Does anybody else have any experience with 3rd party visual voicemail providers. I see Vxt are they pretty good and what are their costs ??




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2343322 24-Oct-2019 22:06
i can't comment on what the future brings sorry :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



  # 2343323 24-Oct-2019 22:09
hio77:

 

i can't comment on what the future brings sorry :)

 

 

Worth a shot :)




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 
 
 
 


  # 2343614 25-Oct-2019 19:55
2 people support this post
I use Hi Voicemail on iOS and it’s awesome. Cost increased substantially a little while ago but in particular if you use it for work it’s worth it.

  # 2343616 25-Oct-2019 20:01
I don't see any point in it and a waste of $$ for carriers to deploy

'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2343618 25-Oct-2019 20:13
Linux: I don't see any point in it and a waste of $$ for carriers to deploy

Personally I love it, to know who actually left a message and the content without that ugh do I really want to listen thought... So worth it.

Note: I'm not consuming a spark voicemail service.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

  # 2343621 25-Oct-2019 20:33
4 people support this post
Just disable voicemail. Its day is done, people can email or text an actual message instead of leaving a long diatribe that you probably mishear because of telco crap voice quality and dropouts.




Richard rich.ms

  # 2343632 25-Oct-2019 20:50
VM is on decline, so not worth the resources to setup now I'd say, when there are other options they could implement, e.g. VM message sent to email.

 

 




  # 2343684 26-Oct-2019 08:46
richms:

Just disable voicemail.



Out of interest, do all of the telcos allow this? If you disable it can you still leave a greeting so that you can advise callers of your email address?

  # 2343687 26-Oct-2019 08:57
alasta:
richms:

 

Just disable voicemail.



Out of interest, do all of the telcos allow this? If you disable it can you still leave a greeting so that you can advise callers of your email address?

 

Nope callers will / should hear phone is switched off or outside of coverage area

  # 2343729 26-Oct-2019 09:10
One person supports this post
alasta:
richms:

Just disable voicemail.



Out of interest, do all of the telcos allow this? If you disable it can you still leave a greeting so that you can advise callers of your email address?


You can set a personal greeting with no voicemail on Skinny. Don’t know about other Telcos

  # 2343750 26-Oct-2019 10:11
I find our voicemail to email service on our home phone pretty useful. Both my wife and I receive any voicemail message wherever we are so we can see at a glance see whos called and listen to the message if we want - typically its either my mother or her mother so mmmm.

  # 2343777 26-Oct-2019 14:17
I'd be surprised if any telco in NZ bothers - voice is dead, voicemail is declining rapidly, and nobody would want to pay for VMM despite the fact it costs huge $$$ to deploy VMM as Apple own the patent and so every VM platform provider has to charge $$$ for licencing to deploy it.

 

 

# 2391138 13-Jan-2020 17:32
Hi guys! Luke from Vxt here. Happy to answer any questions about Visual Voicemail whether it be our service or otherwise. 

Contrary to what you'd expect voicemail use in NZ at least hasn't been declining over the last decade (or increasing mind you). About 2 million voicemails are left every single day and approximately 1 million Kiwis check their messages at least once a week.  

If anything, my guess would be that people are using voicemail less in their personal lives and more professionally.
 

  # 2391147 13-Jan-2020 18:09
@LukeFromVxt:

 

Hi guys! Luke from Vxt here. Happy to answer any questions about Visual Voicemail whether it be our service or otherwise. 

Contrary to what you'd expect voicemail use in NZ at least hasn't been declining over the last decade (or increasing mind you). About 2 million voicemails are left every single day and approximately 1 million Kiwis check their messages at least once a week.  

If anything, my guess would be that people are using voicemail less in their personal lives and more professionally.
 

 

 

 

 

Hi Luke

 

where are you getting your stats from?

 

im doubtful about the as they seem awfully high

  # 2391157 13-Jan-2020 18:20
I would be surprised if any carrier in NZ released those stats! Sounds like figures pulled out of thin air

