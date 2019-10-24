@hio77 , Do you know if there is ever going to be visual voicemail at all ??.
Does anybody else have any experience with 3rd party visual voicemail providers. I see Vxt are they pretty good and what are their costs ??
i can't comment on what the future brings sorry :)
Worth a shot :)
Linux: I don't see any point in it and a waste of $$ for carriers to deploy
VM is on decline, so not worth the resources to setup now I'd say, when there are other options they could implement, e.g. VM message sent to email.
richms:
Just disable voicemail.
Just disable voicemail.
Out of interest, do all of the telcos allow this? If you disable it can you still leave a greeting so that you can advise callers of your email address?
Nope callers will / should hear phone is switched off or outside of coverage area
I find our voicemail to email service on our home phone pretty useful. Both my wife and I receive any voicemail message wherever we are so we can see at a glance see whos called and listen to the message if we want - typically its either my mother or her mother so mmmm.
I'd be surprised if any telco in NZ bothers - voice is dead, voicemail is declining rapidly, and nobody would want to pay for VMM despite the fact it costs huge $$$ to deploy VMM as Apple own the patent and so every VM platform provider has to charge $$$ for licencing to deploy it.
Hi guys! Luke from Vxt here. Happy to answer any questions about Visual Voicemail whether it be our service or otherwise.
Contrary to what you'd expect voicemail use in NZ at least hasn't been declining over the last decade (or increasing mind you). About 2 million voicemails are left every single day and approximately 1 million Kiwis check their messages at least once a week.
If anything, my guess would be that people are using voicemail less in their personal lives and more professionally.
Hi Luke
where are you getting your stats from?
im doubtful about the as they seem awfully high