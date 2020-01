surfisup1000: Spark say they can send a technican to determine if the fault is internal or external. But, if the technician finds the fault is internal, then we have to pay the technician fee of $135 plus the cost of fixing the fault plus they may say to install a master splitter too -- the total cost could be close to $500 . Sooooo, my plan is to get the master splitter installed and if the fault is still present then it is more likely to be an external fault which chorus is responsible to repair.\ Then I'll upgrade her to vdsl for free, and that will be a rocket compared to the old faulty line. I'm trying to keep mums cost as low as possible.

Hi,

the assumption of 500 is incorrect. i wont discuss exact numbers on a public forum though given there is some sensitivity there.

I've had a quick test on the line, the copper itself looks OK. Extremely marginal imbalances there is all which could just be a bit of junk on a lead.

Experience says that's a typical output of dsl only faults though (i'm assuming the phoneline is perfect?)

The weekly data we have on the service leads me to lean towards a physical line fault.

The service itself has always ran at a 12db SNR, indicating it's probably not the cleanest.

I've given the modem a whack (it was running quite high which is normally a sign that there was errors and it pulled back to stay stable) and pulled it up to 12dB to see if it's bursts on the line causing drops (which would explain the copper test results)

Overall, even as someone as experienced in DSL as myself i'd say it's a coin toss if a Splitter will improve thing or if it's a external fault.