Oblivian: I was in Australia for the release of the Iphone 11 at the local apple store. Now that was a strange queuing system. You book in with someone standing at the door with a tablet to be even able to take a look (unless it quiets down and you sneak past for a non personal interactive look) and then get an appointment to be invited to meet your sales person to go play and possibly buy your new phone. Even more of a wait if you have a fault to book in and sit down on little cushioned blocks. All the while there was a live sales pitch on wall to wall screens about your new IOS version awesomeness And you aren't thanked when you walk out with one, but congratulated. They're sure about experience there.. creepy experience :) Not sure I'd like our local ones to go like that. It was a bit odd feeling.

But there should be at least a bit of mental note taken by agents at a glance to ensure the people 'lingering' are looked after in order at least rather than hone in on potential sales browsers

They have a similar experience at Telstra stores in Australia. I did the role quite a lot while I was there, and it was IMO the hardest thing to do in the store.

Because you need to stay free to greet people and make sure that nobody's missed, there's periods of time where you're standing at the front of the store twiddling your thumbs and there's customers waiting (and giving you death stares). Sometimes I literally had to chase people around the store to greet them and say "Hey, if you need something, come and have a chat with me and I'll make sure you're looked after". You'd be surprised the number of people who stuck their hand in my face as I tried to greet them, walked to the unstaffed front counter, and then got frustrated when nobody helped them out.

Personally, I think it's hard to find a solution that pleases everybody:

if you have nothing at all you're not catching people as they come in and then customers get served in the wrong order

if you have a self-ticketing system you're cold and impersonal, and treating everyone like a number

if you have a system like Apple/most Australian telcos you've got someone standing around doing nothing 'when they could be serving customers'

They're all pretty frustrating as a customer. I don't really know what the solution would be, but from my experience customers and staff alike weren't particularly fond of the person greeting at the front of the store.