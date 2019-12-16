...is truly awful.
Their shops are busy; which they may think is great for them; but their retail customer experience just sucks.
Every Spark shop I've been into over the last 6 or 8 weeks (and there have been a few for reasons!) have been equally bad.
The main issue is there is no queuing system - lots of products to look at / play with scattered around the store is great; but zero method of letting (busy) staff know that you really want to talk to them. And nothing preventing the lucky person who just wandered into the shop the moment a staff member became free grabbing that staffer and totally bypassing the other 6 or so of us who have been standing there patiently (or not so patiently in some cases!) for upwards of 15 minutes waiting our turn....
Gaaaahhhhh.
Does Spark employ a "secret shopper" agency? 'Cause they ought to!
<end of rant>