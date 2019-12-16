I'm wanting to replace my phone.

The Nokia 7.2 sounds like it may be nice; but apparently Hen's Teeth and/or Hell-based Snowballs would be easier to find or look at:

Leaving aside the other issues I have with Spark's retail branches; why is it that none of them seem to actually HAVE a Nokia 7.2 to look at?

They haven't had for many weeks.

None of the staff I've talked to have actually seen one.

They seem surprised to discover it's actually on sale via their website

The website lists them being "in stock" via Click & Collect but the same shop doesn't have any

Their backend systems don't seem to be able to give a date for stock to appear

Apparently they "always" get "seed phones" in advance of them going on physical sale; but not for the Nokia 7.2, no.

… And it's not just Spark, either - apparently Spark and Harvey Norman are the two exclusive suppliers according to the Nokia website; but they're SO exclusive that none of the Harvey Norman shops in the Lower North Island seem to have stock either.

What's going on?

Is this just a vapourware product? Given that our BDFL has one, you'd think it was a real product; but based on my experience with trying to find and/or see one, I'm beginning to wonder....

If there is a lurking Sparker who can explain if/when/how one can see one (I dunno, maybe I need to book an appointment with a Nokia Ambassador - who knows???)...