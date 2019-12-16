Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trying to buy [or at least look at] a Nokia 7.2...


16-Dec-2019 14:07
I'm wanting to replace my phone.

 

The Nokia 7.2 sounds like it may be nice; but apparently Hen's Teeth and/or Hell-based Snowballs would be easier to find or look at:

 

  • Leaving aside the other issues I have with Spark's retail branches; why is it that none of them seem to actually HAVE a Nokia 7.2 to look at?
  • They haven't had for many weeks.
  • None of the staff I've talked to have actually seen one.
  • They seem surprised to discover it's actually on sale via their website
  • The website lists them being "in stock" via Click & Collect but the same shop doesn't have any
  • Their backend systems don't seem to be able to give a date for stock to appear

Apparently they "always" get "seed phones" in advance of them going on physical sale; but not for the Nokia 7.2, no.

 

… And it's not just Spark, either - apparently Spark and Harvey Norman are the two exclusive suppliers according to the Nokia website; but they're SO exclusive that none of the Harvey Norman shops in the Lower North Island seem to have stock either.

 

What's going on?

 

Is this just a vapourware product?  Given that our BDFL has one, you'd think it was a real product; but based on my experience with trying to find and/or see one, I'm beginning to wonder....

 

If there is a lurking Sparker who can explain if/when/how one can see one (I dunno, maybe I need to book an appointment with a Nokia Ambassador - who knows???)...

 

 

  16-Dec-2019 14:33
I think Harvey Norman have them as well, though when I looked they had the 7.1.

 

I liked the 7.2 that Mauricio showed me - it looks like a standard modern smart phone. I ended up buying the Moto G8 plus from Clove UK for my wife, as it's built on a more modern chipset / CPU, and the camera is a little better. It left clove in the the UK on Friday and is out for delivery today. Given my wife had the G1 and G5 the G8 was a no-brainer for her.



  16-Dec-2019 14:45
I'm not getting on with my Moto G5S+, and it's bastardized version of android that seems to have huge crash/lag issues.

 

Would rather try a different manufacturer next time.

 
 
 
 


  16-Dec-2019 15:01
Sure, the Nokia is worth a look. The Moto family are generally considered to be fairly stock android, and both the G1 and G5 have been really reliable for my wife.



  16-Dec-2019 15:05
timmmay: Sure, the Nokia is worth a look.

 

That's kinda my point - I'd love to take a look at it, if only I could find one...

  16-Dec-2019 15:35
It's often a problem with new devices. One will turn up sooner or later.



  16-Dec-2019 15:41
timmmay: It's often a problem with new devices. One will turn up sooner or later.

 

It's not new, at least not by my definition of "new".

 

The launch press-release (here on geekzone) is dated 31/Oct; and apparently Mauricio's had one since Nov 9th: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=259938&page_no=1#2350878

 

Maybe it's gone EOL already?



  16-Dec-2019 16:04
I ping'ed Spark on Facebook; and got a fairly prompt response back, which is nice.

 

Apparently Spark has only had the phone available online to this point.

 

"We were looking at getting some demo units and stock in stores in time for Christmas however sadly this has been pushed out until after Xmas so we'd recommend checking in with your local Harvey Norman to see if they have any demo units to try out before you buy."

 

Given that HN's website doesn't list any stock in most of the Lower North Island either; I'd say that there are supply issues; I guess NZ wasn't a big enough market for them to worry about too much.

 
 
 
 


  16-Dec-2019 17:06
Where are you located?




  16-Dec-2019 18:57
freitasm: Where are you located?

 

Working in the Wellington CBD; around Taranaki St area.

 

Whilst I appreciate we could meet up, I'm not sure I'm going to have the time this week; but thanks anyway!



  17-Dec-2019 13:40
Update: Despite having no stock, Harvey Norman in Tory Street (Wellington) has a display model, so mission accomplished.



  18-Jan-2020 14:20
Further Update:

Bought Nokia 7.2 for Christmas, 2 days later dropped it onto a gravel road surface [trying to catch dog]; and truely established it isn't drop-proof!

Got it back from the screen repair place yesterday.

My work-provided-SIM is Vodafone; the handset itself was purchased over the counter at Harvey Norman.

As far as I can tell, the phone isn't doing VoLTE; not that it's a big deal; but geekpoints, etc...

A) Should it?
B) How does one tell on this phone?
C) Is a specific type of SIM required? [I seem to recall that back in the day 4G support required a newer SIM]

  18-Jan-2020 14:21
I have a couple of Nokia 7.2 cases for sale in the forum - womens cases.



  18-Jan-2020 14:26
timmmay:

I have a couple of Nokia 7.2 cases for sale...



I'd ordered case+screen protector online but they hadn't arrived before the dropping.

Inconvenient postal service which doesn't deliver same day, pah!

Cost of repair just under my insurance excess, typical.

Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.