I'm wanting to replace my phone.
The Nokia 7.2 sounds like it may be nice; but apparently Hen's Teeth and/or Hell-based Snowballs would be easier to find or look at:
- Leaving aside the other issues I have with Spark's retail branches; why is it that none of them seem to actually HAVE a Nokia 7.2 to look at?
- They haven't had for many weeks.
- None of the staff I've talked to have actually seen one.
- They seem surprised to discover it's actually on sale via their website
- The website lists them being "in stock" via Click & Collect but the same shop doesn't have any
- Their backend systems don't seem to be able to give a date for stock to appear
Apparently they "always" get "seed phones" in advance of them going on physical sale; but not for the Nokia 7.2, no.
… And it's not just Spark, either - apparently Spark and Harvey Norman are the two exclusive suppliers according to the Nokia website; but they're SO exclusive that none of the Harvey Norman shops in the Lower North Island seem to have stock either.
What's going on?
Is this just a vapourware product? Given that our BDFL has one, you'd think it was a real product; but based on my experience with trying to find and/or see one, I'm beginning to wonder....
If there is a lurking Sparker who can explain if/when/how one can see one (I dunno, maybe I need to book an appointment with a Nokia Ambassador - who knows???)...