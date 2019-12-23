I have upgraded form the 100/20 fibre plan (been on it for about 2 years which normally gave me speed test readings of 90 to 100 download and 15 to 20 upload) to the 900/400 unplan fibre max. I was only changed over last Friday, but all speed tests done at different times of the day I can only seem to get about 200 download and 150 upload. I am using a Netgear R7000 which should be fine for the 900/400 limits. I know you won't get the full speeds, but i thought I would have gotten a lot better results than I do. Attached is my latest reading.

Is this normal sort of readings or should I be getting higher speeds?