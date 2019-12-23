Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
upgraded to Spark 900/400


# 261935 23-Dec-2019 14:08
I have upgraded form the 100/20 fibre plan (been on it for about 2 years which normally gave me speed test readings of 90 to 100 download and 15 to 20 upload) to the 900/400 unplan fibre max. I was only changed over last Friday, but all speed tests done at different times of the day I can only seem to get about 200 download and 150 upload. I am using a Netgear R7000 which should be fine for the 900/400 limits. I know you won't get the full speeds, but i thought I would have gotten a lot better results than I do. Attached is my latest reading.

 

Is this normal sort of readings or should I be getting higher speeds?

 

  # 2380457 23-Dec-2019 14:12
Not enough info to help sorry.

 

 

 

  # 2380458 23-Dec-2019 14:12
Are you running speed tests over ethernet cable?

 

The R7000 is 6 years old .... I wouldn't be confident it is up to the task, being a 6-year-old consumer-grade and non-supported router.   Not saying it isn't capable, but, are you sure? 

 

Try using the free spark modem to see if you get better speeds. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2380459 23-Dec-2019 14:16
Do your speedtests to Spark's servers, and also, what sort of computer are you running your test from, over what sort of network interface, and how is your Nighthawk configured? They can just slog along at Gigabit, but in all honesty unless you NEED bells and whistles from the Nighthawk, my personal recommendation is to sell it and get one of the new Spark Smart Modems.




  # 2380464 23-Dec-2019 14:27
@Davoid That results looks like it's done over Wi-Fi which will be a bottle neck on the network

  # 2380465 23-Dec-2019 14:28
Double check your running the latest firmware.

That looks cpu bound. Netgears routers are pretty bad for their pppoe support at high speed.

Many of them have been given updates to resolve this though.




  # 2380471 23-Dec-2019 14:46
Looks like I may have jumped the gun, just spoke with Spark and my changeover may still be going through the process (even though i received an email saying all was good to go). They are going to come back to me with an answer to when and if I need a new router.

 

Anyway thanks for any advice.

 

 

 

Also forgot to mention, that my R7000 has the latest update.

  # 2380479 23-Dec-2019 15:20
One person supports this post
I found that the R7000 netgear didn't allow for CTF (cut through forwading) by default so had to install advanced tomato OS instead to get line speeds.

 
 
 
 


  # 2380495 23-Dec-2019 15:33
0verdose05:

I found that the R7000 netgear didn't allow for CTF (cut through forwading) by default so had to install advanced tomato OS instead to get line speeds.


Which is exactly what this sounds like.

Spark can't really keep a list of these though. Take for example the r8000 it also had this issue. But that particular model did get the fixed firmware.
Very hard for us to mantain that list. Essesially when it could get fixed by say for arguments sake.. 2degrees working with netgear as a common nz vendor. Netgear wouldn't tell us unless we also raised the issue.

Making third party vendors support a common network configuration just can be rough.




