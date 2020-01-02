Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is spark wireless BB geo-locked?


32 posts

Geek


# 262058 2-Jan-2020 16:57
As per the topic, is it geo-locked, and how rapidly do they enforce it?

 

Situation: just bought a house (yay!),  Asked spark if we could just pick up our modem and move it to the new address, but they wanted to force us to change plans and make a 12 months commitment.. so screw that, gave them notice and our wireless BB will end ~2weeks after our move date, so hoping to be able to use the wirelessBB at least until that date, or until we can get the fibre install sorted out, otherwise we'll have a month of large cellphone bills and no netflix.

 

As for the fibre install issue, its gets a bit weird,  we are #13, but the chorus broadband address database is a possibly a bit wonky for our address..  it doesn't return a result, just sits there spinning endlessly. Using the Spark address checker it selects 13, then it appears to rewrite it to 13C (which isn't a valid address on the council GIS https://ibb.co/Kww45Zy)

 

Fibre is at 13A, 13B, 13C(?)  and 1/13 according to the chorus BB checker.  but not number 13, also an entry for 1/13B on the chorus BB checker that never resolves.  Current owners are using wirelessBB, not sure who with.  I haven't spotted an ONT or an entry point for fibre on our property so I don't think we are simply misnamed as 13C in the database. 

 

Oh, and since you're reading.. stuff fibre, orcon or my republic?

5706 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384284 2-Jan-2020 16:59
6 people support this post
My Republic No WAY!!!!

4291 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2384285 2-Jan-2020 17:12
One person supports this post
Just go 2degrees. Their current pricing and signup bonus is pretty great. As for address, use whatever your proper address is with the council, 2degrees will work out with Chorus what the proper address - may delay it a day or two, but will mean it gets fixed properly.

 

Stuff Fibre aren't an actual provider. My Republic just generally not good. Orcon good as gold, but not the cheapest.

 
 
 
 


5706 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384286 2-Jan-2020 17:16
One person supports this post
I would recommend 2degrees as well and fantastic support here on Geekzone!

5706 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2384287 2-Jan-2020 17:29
@hio77 could confirm about the geo locking

'That VDSL Cat'
11401 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2384290 2-Jan-2020 17:36
Can you flick me your details?

 

 

 

the address thing shouldn't be happening, keen to look into what's going on there though.

 

don't try to play the she'l be right game, while moving it wouldnt be worth the stress :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



32 posts

Geek


  # 2384304 2-Jan-2020 18:21
Flicked my details thru to @Hio77, will try to remember to update on what he(?) finds.

