As per the topic, is it geo-locked, and how rapidly do they enforce it?

Situation: just bought a house (yay!), Asked spark if we could just pick up our modem and move it to the new address, but they wanted to force us to change plans and make a 12 months commitment.. so screw that, gave them notice and our wireless BB will end ~2weeks after our move date, so hoping to be able to use the wirelessBB at least until that date, or until we can get the fibre install sorted out, otherwise we'll have a month of large cellphone bills and no netflix.

As for the fibre install issue, its gets a bit weird, we are #13, but the chorus broadband address database is a possibly a bit wonky for our address.. it doesn't return a result, just sits there spinning endlessly. Using the Spark address checker it selects 13, then it appears to rewrite it to 13C (which isn't a valid address on the council GIS https://ibb.co/Kww45Zy)

Fibre is at 13A, 13B, 13C(?) and 1/13 according to the chorus BB checker. but not number 13, also an entry for 1/13B on the chorus BB checker that never resolves. Current owners are using wirelessBB, not sure who with. I haven't spotted an ONT or an entry point for fibre on our property so I don't think we are simply misnamed as 13C in the database.

Oh, and since you're reading.. stuff fibre, orcon or my republic?