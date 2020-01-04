Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Smart Modem And Huawei 659b use simultaneously?

rkl



7 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 262085 4-Jan-2020 17:14
Send private message

Hi team, 
Hopefully some one can help me out, or point me in the right direction. 
Im setting the the network in a new build and just need to clarify that my understanding  / reasoning is correct.

 

We have fibre installed to the databox, this is at one side of the house. All the network cables go through here as well as a NVR that needs to connect to the network for online access.

 

I have a old 659b in the databox (or if someone can recommend a smaller modem), have the ONT connect to it via wan port, wifi active. 
I have the new Spark Smart modem (SSM) in one of the rooms that more centrally located. I would prefer this to take care DHCP and be the primary wifi network.

 


In this case is it just a matter or me setting up the 659b in bridge mode?, lan port to LAN1 port on the smart modem?
Would I need to setup anything different with the SSM or the 659 (diable DHCP maybe?)
Also as a side note if i setup the SSID, passwords to be identical will both routers allow access to the network via WIFI, or would bridge mode on the 659 disable this. 

 

 

 

Ideally it would be easier to have two ethernet cables to the central room, then I could have ONT to SSM via one and have have it return to the switch in the databox with another, but alas this wont work. Impossible to add another cable. 

'That VDSL Cat'
11415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2385104 4-Jan-2020 18:07
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

what i'd recommend you do, is stick the smart modem in the 'databox' and pickup a mesh unit.

 

 

 

The mesh unit has near identical wifi to the smart modem, and if you provide it Ethernet backhaul, it will go over that instead.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

