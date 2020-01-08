Hello Geekzone members.



I’m not sure whether I should join Spark mobile but I made some inquiries regarding what they have to offer and I’m quite impressed what they have to offer in mobile plans and buying interested free smart phones.

The plan that has grab my attention is the group unlimited plan for $100.00 and extra family members for $30.00 each. I have done some negotiating and can get $10.00 savings for the main plan plus each family members.



So I like what they have to offer and keen to join soon. What I like to know is what do you think mainly people who have joined recently but really anyone really whether it’s been a good experience or a bloody terrible experience. I understand everyone has different points of view about things but I would like to know am I making a mistake by joining Spark.



Thanks very much. Keen to hear your experiences.