Skinny VoLTE availability?


41 posts

Geek


#262196 9-Jan-2020 18:39
Hi, will skinny customers be able to benefit from spark VoLTE since they share the same network? 

5711 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2389202 9-Jan-2020 18:40
Yes, not launched yet though.




41 posts

Geek


  #2389204 9-Jan-2020 18:43
alright well I guess when spark complete the role out skinny will announce it. 

 
 
 
 


5711 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2389207 9-Jan-2020 18:47
If you read through the Spark thread on VoLTE, you'll notice some mentions of this coming to Skinny. So hopefully sometime soon I guess? :)




12526 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2389209 9-Jan-2020 18:55
Just remember network being capable of supporting such functionality, and everything being ready for it are two very different things.

 

 

 

stuff like training, processes and tools are all extremely important to making it a success. 




41 posts

Geek


  #2389316 9-Jan-2020 20:51
coffeebaron: If you read through the Spark thread on VoLTE, you'll notice some mentions of this coming to Skinny. So hopefully sometime soon I guess? :)

 

yup, whenever I make a call I always check to see If I've got it lol 

17 posts

Geek


  #2390580 12-Jan-2020 12:08
Same here, waiting. Currently Spark has a limited list of VoLTE supported phones. It will be great if they support more phone models.

'That VDSL Cat'
12526 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2390588 12-Jan-2020 14:27
jalvares: Same here, waiting. Currently Spark has a limited list of VoLTE supported phones. It will be great if they support more phone models.
alot of the issue with VoLTE support is, it has to be enabled on the device software... 




8452 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2390645 12-Jan-2020 15:37
hio77:

jalvares: Same here, waiting. Currently Spark has a limited list of VoLTE supported phones. It will be great if they support more phone models.
alot of the issue with VoLTE support is, it has to be enabled on the device software... 



My Moto G4 Plus has a switch for VOLTE that is currently greyed out. Hoping that when Skinny turns it on that the switch comes to life.




233 posts

Master Geek


  #2390696 12-Jan-2020 19:47
My iPhone 11 Pro Max works with volte on spark. I hope skinny gets support soon

17 posts

Geek


  #2390851 13-Jan-2020 10:37
old3eyes:
hio77:

 

jalvares: Same here, waiting. Currently Spark has a limited list of VoLTE supported phones. It will be great if they support more phone models.
alot of the issue with VoLTE support is, it has to be enabled on the device software... 

 



My Moto G4 Plus has a switch for VOLTE that is currently greyed out. Hoping that when Skinny turns it on that the switch comes to life.

 

 

 

Same on my Nokia 8.1. But the OEM requires to incorporate mobile providers settings in their phones for LTE services to work. Not sure how its done, I believe it depends on the MNO's preferences in providing their network settings to OEM's.

 

But now GSMA has started a service called "Network Settings Exchange" which will put an end to all these issues in the near future.

 

https://imeidb.gsma.com/nsx/index#

 

 

 

In the participants list NZ mobile operators are nowhere seen. Hopefully they will sign up very soon

'That VDSL Cat'
12526 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2390857 13-Jan-2020 10:42
jalvares:

 

But the OEM requires to incorporate mobile providers settings in their phones for LTE services to work. Not sure how its done, I believe it depends on the MNO's preferences in providing their network settings to OEM's.

 

 

Correct. otherwise you can root and force it.. but that's pretty ugly and unsupported.

 

jalvares:

 

But now GSMA has started a service called "Network Settings Exchange" which will put an end to all these issues in the near future.

 

https://imeidb.gsma.com/nsx/index#

 

 

 

In the participants list NZ mobile operators are nowhere seen. Hopefully they will sign up very soon

 

 

First i've personally heard of this. it's iver Rel 14 or Rel 15 that adds such functionality to the LTE Spec too though.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

1021 posts

Uber Geek


  #2563567 14-Sep-2020 11:11
I noticed last week sometime when looking at the wife's phone (Galaxy A51 on Skinny) that it is showing VoLTE symbol. Anyone else noticed this popping up in the last week or two?

 

My OnePlus3 is supposedly VoLTE capable, but I wonder if it would require a non-existent software update to enable it, or maybe it needs band28 support? 

142 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #2563637 14-Sep-2020 11:50
Where was your OnePlus3 sourced from ? if it does indeed lack B28 support your not going get much benefit form VoLTE even if we enabled it.




1021 posts

Uber Geek


  #2563642 14-Sep-2020 11:57
Thanks for the reply, OP3 was bought from PBTech originally, but it would have been parallel imported I would say, and none of the OP3 phones support Band 28 no matter where they were sourced from. 

 

Would there be any way to get it working in areas with 4G on other bands, or is it just not worthwhile?

