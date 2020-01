Just moved onto Spark Wireless with a Huawei B618 modem - I have a networked printer, so being able to set a DHCP reservation for it would be a bonus. But I can't find the option in the admin page...

It is possible and I'm just missing the correct page to set it up, or is it not possible and I'll just to check and update PCs printer setup every time the printer restarts ('cos you know it's going to get a new IP just to be a PITA)

Thanks!