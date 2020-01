I don't have a lot of customers with spark / spark routers but in the last month I've had 4 with issues of the router simply stopping the LAN's DHCP server. Wired & wireless clients sit there with auto-config range, and rebooting the router fixes the issue. Do Spark push through firmware updates? is there a bad one? (I haven't bothered to take note), seems wierd that I've had 4 cases all the same in such a short time frame.