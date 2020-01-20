Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Offers for existing customers?


61 posts

Master Geek


#265407 20-Jan-2020 13:28
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Been with BigPipe on the $79 100/20 plan for a couple of years now, no contract, but thinking of changing due to all the deals out there, especially on Gigabit plans.

 

I noticed BigPipe have a 3 month free offer but its for new customers, but BigPipe online chat told me I can't take that as I'm an existing customer, and when I said can I cancel and re-join they said no :)

 

So I'm curious, why don't they offer deals to existing customers, who instead would save money by walking to another ISP rather than keeping them on and offering the same price as new customers?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
32 posts

Geek


  #2411830 3-Feb-2020 10:40
Send private message quote this post

That's weird, as I have just recently resigned a 12 month contract to get the 3 months free.

 

I just had to get the credit check run again. I'm on the gig plan if that makes any difference. 

 

 

 

 

xor

47 posts

Geek


  #2412595 4-Feb-2020 18:29
Send private message quote this post

Wondered this too, especially considering they are selling 100mb at the same price as others are doing Gigabit. Retention seems to not be important to most NZ companies.

 
 
 
 


3211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2412606 4-Feb-2020 19:20
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

The point of signup offers is to acquire new customers. These offers will often be done at cost or even below cost. A customer who does not generate profit (not revenue but profit) is worthless to a company. They will be relying on a certain percentage of customers who were acquired by an offer staying for a period of time that allows them to make a decent return.

 

There's going to be a certain percentage of customers who will churn to save $1 a month. Given this is a mass market commodity business with very low margins it's probably better for them if you leave than to re-sign you.

 

If you want to play the lowest possible price you should churn regularly. If other things are important you need to pay for them.

6184 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2412622 4-Feb-2020 19:50
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

This has been discussed to death, have a search through some of the other threads on similar topics for insight.  General feedback along the lines of "you entered into an agreement with the provider, you can't just renege just because a better deal comes along".  

3211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2412624 4-Feb-2020 19:51
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

This has been discussed to death, have a search through some of the other threads on similar topics for insight.  General feedback along the lines of "you entered into an agreement with the provider, you can't just renege just because a better deal comes along".  

 

 

Not really - OP isn't under contract, they are asking a more general question.

6184 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2412640 4-Feb-2020 19:53
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I didn't say contract, I said agreement.  

3526 posts

Uber Geek


  #2412738 4-Feb-2020 22:14
Send private message quote this post

BigPipe can you please answer. I too am a little tired of seeing new customers getting deals, yet every time I move house and deals are on I dont get one, Ive been with bigpipe 6 years and they werent offering deals in the older days.

Can you close an account and reopen a new one to take up a 12 month contract? (which is a completely different contract so I do not see why not despite "you signed up to xyz", its drawing up a new contract, people do this in life ALL the time)

 
 
 
 


3526 posts

Uber Geek


  #2412765 4-Feb-2020 23:17
Send private message quote this post

Switch to trustpower and pick up an $800-1000 item, plus a free modem and a $50 credit.

Im most happy that I will finally be getting a free modem, something BP refused to give me after 5 shifts.

https://www.trustpower.co.nz/promotion/youchoose?lcra=true

 

 

4969 posts

Uber Geek


  #2412771 4-Feb-2020 23:35
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I wouldn't go near Trustpower - their cancellation fees are quite high. Friends don't let friends join Trustpower.

3526 posts

Uber Geek


  #2412776 5-Feb-2020 00:06
Send private message quote this post

hehe, good point. but fair play BP, its just a new contract, seems somebody above has done it. what wording did you use?

364 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2412864 5-Feb-2020 10:26
Send private message quote this post

@BigPipeNZ My contract expires this month so would be interested to know how the other guy above got the 3 months deal where I was told I cant even if I re-sign for another 12 months?

32 posts

Geek


  #2412872 5-Feb-2020 10:31
Send private message quote this post

When my 12 month contract was up I just asked if I could resign to get the 3 months free.

 

They didn't have any issue, but I did have to get a credit check done again. Looks like I may be the odd one out. 

364 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2412888 5-Feb-2020 10:46
Send private message quote this post

oceanlyner:

 

When my 12 month contract was up I just asked if I could resign to get the 3 months free.

 

They didn't have any issue, but I did have to get a credit check done again. Looks like I may be the odd one out. 

 

 

I asked them the exact same thing last week but was given a hard NO. Am considering 2 Degrees now as it would work out cheaper (annualized) with their $200 offer with the bonus of Prime. But still keen to hear what @BigPipeNZ has to offer.

zyo

464 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2413455 6-Feb-2020 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Recently talked to Bigpipe online chat because my contract is ending this month.

 

Was offered 3 months free plus a new modem for another 12 months.

 

 

 

Might be some inconsistency in training here.

364 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2413459 6-Feb-2020 10:16
Send private message quote this post

zyo:

 

Recently talked to Bigpipe online chat because my contract is ending this month.

 

Was offered 3 months free plus a new modem for another 12 months.

 

 

 

Might be some inconsistency in training here.

 

 

How did you chat with them? Mike the chatbot wont let me talk to someone :(

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.