inspectaclueso:

This forum is a great resource for information when ISP's let you down. Wish I'd looked here first instead of going through 'proper' channels. If you are trying to setup port forwarding/remote access on Spark Wireless Broadband... STOP! It won't work unless you order a fixed IP for $15 p/m as the connection uses CG-NAT. Should a Spark representative see this post, it would be great if your help desk staff could be a little more knowledgeable about the subject. I'm not talking about help with actual configuration, I'm talking about knowing that their network uses CG-NAT so they can advise that remote access won't work without ordering a fixed IP.

Installed a security system for my in-laws. Configured router port forwarding/DDNS however remote access failed. Factory reset router, checked firmware up to date, hardwired NVR to router instead of using wireless AP in client mode. No go. Port checker shows configured ports as closed. Can't contact DDNS name or external IP directly.

Contacted Spark chat support and explained what I was trying to do, all actions taken along with screenshots of port forwarding configuration. Even mentioned it was as if they were using CG-NAT like I'd experienced on BigPipe. I was told that is beyond the level of support provided. It was suggested I seek the services of a local tech company. I explained that I was familiar with the process/configuration however I suspected either the router or connection was blocking incoming traffic. I was asked "You can browse the internet right?". Sure, I browsed to the chat page. "Then there is nothing wrong with your connection". "You should contact Huawei for support."

So I phoned the Huawei 0800 number while still connected to Spark chat. "As the routers have customised firmware for each provider, please contact your ISP for support."

Back to Spark... "You can pay for premium support for a monthly fee or a $150 one-off payment."

Spent the next hour on other ISP websites figuring out how hard/costly it would be to switch them to another ISP and port phone number and keep Xtra email address and if wired connections were still available at their address.

Drove home, jumped onto Geekzone and found out the issue within 5 minutes of searching.

