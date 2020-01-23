Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand Poor VDSL speeds and poor chat experience


Wannabe Geek


# 265475 23-Jan-2020 11:53
I just moved into my first home and was excited to see I could get VDSL despite it being semi-rural and even more excited to see that fibre is scheduled to be installed by 2022.

Unfortunately since its installation I've been getting anywhere between 6 and 10 mbps. 

So I headed out to the chat experience and it hasn't been too pleasant.

 

The property was built in the 70s so internal wiring is a concern, and eventually after enquiring about it myself it was offered to get a technician to look into it.

 

Both my neighbours are getting between 14 - 20 mbps so I was fairly certain there was an issue but I really had to strongly suggest this course of action to even get it done, both chat operators I spoke too were perfectly willing to let me go as my speeds "fell within acceptable ranges" and then even sent me this gold

"The minimum download speeds required to carry out the following tasks on the internet: -Browsing websites and emailing: less than 1 Megabits per second (Mbps) -Skype: Voice: 30 Kbps - 1.2 Mbps Video: 1.2 Mbps - 1.5 Mbps -Standard Definition (SD) video streaming: 3 Mbps -High Definition (HD) video streaming: 6 Mbps

 

 

Speeds can vary during the day. Download and upload speeds are divided amongst all the devices currently in use. You may want to limit the number of devices downloading or uploading content to the internet at the same time."

Has anyone else experienced this? It really hasn't been very impressive.

 

'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2405216 23-Jan-2020 11:58
hi there,

 

 

 

Very much depends on how your testing etc. i wont comment on what the agent has stated as it could very well be correct to your actual line rate (and be WiFi issues)

 

 

 

Please DM me your details and i'll have a quick look.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2405222 23-Jan-2020 12:16
@MidnightRider Review this thread loads of information to help you

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz//forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=105744

