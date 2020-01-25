Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
74 posts

Master Geek


# 265526 25-Jan-2020 13:56


Looking at internet options for my sister in a flat with no phone line and potential issues with fibre due to shared driveway.

 

 

 

The Spark Unplan 4G wireless plan looks perfect for her, especially since she's in a high coverage area, but curious about how the high data usage policing works out. Specifically if she chooses the High 'from 120GB' plan and exceeds 350GB/month, or 240GB/month in 3 consecutive months where Spark has the discretion to 'switch her to fibre or a new plan'.

 

 

 

She's unlikely to murder the data, but I'm estimating she'll use around 300GB/month for streaming TV and browser stuff. She's in a fairly low-dense urban area and close to a tower according to the network coverage map. 

 

 

 

So yeah, is she likely to run into issues with Spark?  Vodafone has a slightly cheaper 600GB 4G wireless plan which would be perfect, except the coverage isn't quite as good, so Spark would be the #1 option! 

 

 

 

 

126 posts

Master Geek


  # 2406635 25-Jan-2020 14:05


Skinny has a 300 gb wireless plan for $59. Same network as Spark and if she blows her 300 limit she just buys another 300 which will last a month



74 posts

Master Geek


  # 2406638 25-Jan-2020 14:19


Yeah I did consider Skinny, but I really don't like hard capped plans. If she ended up requiring 330GB it would cost $120. 

 
 
 
 


2571 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2406642 25-Jan-2020 14:29


I would not expect a typical user to exceed 300gb/month with just TV streaming etc. my family if 4 does quite well in less than 100gb/month, including Netflix, youtube uploads, social media and 7 devices app updates.

I’d say try her on a 300 fb plan with skinny and see if she even reaches 200gb... then adjust the plan as needed. If the 330gb event happens, it’s unlikely to be very often, and the plans are 30days, so it’s not like she loses the data in the next week when the calendar month ends, but more like she starts a new month a week earlier (if that makes sense?)



74 posts

Master Geek


  # 2406644 25-Jan-2020 14:37


Y'all making me feel hardcore for using 2.8TB last month!  

 

 

 

1GB/hr seems to be a pretty common estimate for streaming HD tv though? And could well be YouTube streaming at 1080p at the same time... 

 

 

 

Bear in mind, the $85/month Spark plan is 'unlimited' with a fair use policy stating they have the right to switch the user to another plan if exceeding 350GB or 240GBx3. If they switch her to an unlimited Fibre plan and for whatever reason Enable can't action it, or VDSL considering she doesn't have a copper connection, what's the likely outcome? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

