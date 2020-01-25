Looking at internet options for my sister in a flat with no phone line and potential issues with fibre due to shared driveway.
The Spark Unplan 4G wireless plan looks perfect for her, especially since she's in a high coverage area, but curious about how the high data usage policing works out. Specifically if she chooses the High 'from 120GB' plan and exceeds 350GB/month, or 240GB/month in 3 consecutive months where Spark has the discretion to 'switch her to fibre or a new plan'.
She's unlikely to murder the data, but I'm estimating she'll use around 300GB/month for streaming TV and browser stuff. She's in a fairly low-dense urban area and close to a tower according to the network coverage map.
So yeah, is she likely to run into issues with Spark? Vodafone has a slightly cheaper 600GB 4G wireless plan which would be perfect, except the coverage isn't quite as good, so Spark would be the #1 option!