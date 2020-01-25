

I would not expect a typical user to exceed 300gb/month with just TV streaming etc. my family if 4 does quite well in less than 100gb/month, including Netflix, youtube uploads, social media and 7 devices app updates.



I’d say try her on a 300 fb plan with skinny and see if she even reaches 200gb... then adjust the plan as needed. If the 330gb event happens, it’s unlikely to be very often, and the plans are 30days, so it’s not like she loses the data in the next week when the calendar month ends, but more like she starts a new month a week earlier (if that makes sense?)