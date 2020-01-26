Hi all,

I am having an issue with the new spark smart modem (model VRV9517) and plex. From googling and looking into the modem logs I can ascertain that its something to do with DNS-rebind attacks... The log on the modem keeps coming up with an error message saying "Jan 26 23:35:13 VRV9517 daemon.warn dnsmasq[5106]: possible DNS-rebind attack detected: 192-168-1-80.(lots of letters and numbers).plex.direct"

When I do a NSlookup on the IP address it says the server name is smart.mesh... (I do not have any mesh setup) but it appears this is built into the modem....

No too much of a problem in theory, cos you should be able to add an exception for plex, however I am not able to locate where to do that... It appears that a work around would be to add the plex server to the DMZ, but surely there is a proper way to deal with it?

The issue that is being created is that INTERNAL users are getting indirect connections - remote seems to work fine.

Any thoughts or suggestions appreciated.