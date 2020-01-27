Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Diagnosing Skinny 4G issue with Moto G8 Plus


#265552 27-Jan-2020 16:31
My wife is reporting that her new Moto G8 Plus isn't very reliable on mobile data. Her office is central Wellington, Lambton Quay. She says it does it at home sometimes as well, inner suburbs. Internet access will come and go - it'll work for a few minutes, then be down for a half minute or even a few seconds.

 

The 4G indicator stays on, but she can't access email, internet, and Whatsapp messages don't go through. Txt sometimes fails when connectivity fails as well, but sometimes it keeps working. It usually recovers itself in a few seconds, but if not a restart of the phone usually fixes it.

 

How would I diagnose this, given I don't have access to the phone available when it's causing a problem? Is there some kind of app that can do something like a regular ping or network diagnostics?

 

I'm going to install network cell info and Signal Spy to check the band it's on. The phone is listed as supporting band 28, which should be the main one it needs.

 

I don't see much point calling Skinny Support yet, as it's a phone purchased from the UK, and most of the time support teams are reading from scripts with limited knowledge.

 1 | 2
  #2407674 27-Jan-2020 17:34
it's a phone purchased from the UK

 

I suppose the most obvious question is "does it support band 28?". While it doesn't sound like a typical lack-of-band issue, it'd be worth checking.

  #2407676 27-Jan-2020 17:37
Behodar:

 

it's a phone purchased from the UK

 

I suppose the most obvious question is "does it support band 28?". While it doesn't sound like a typical lack-of-band issue, it'd be worth checking.

 

 

There are 2 variants and both support band 28:

 

https://www.phonemore.com/models/motorola/moto-g8-plus/

 
 
 
 




  #2407733 27-Jan-2020 18:40
Yep, in my slightly wordy post it says it supports band 28. I'll get the exact model later and triple check it.

 

Is there an app that can, for example, test network connectivity with a ping every ten seconds? Then do other tests if it fails?

  #2407734 27-Jan-2020 18:41
timmmay:

 

Yep, in my slightly wordy post it says it supports band 28.

 

 

Sorry; missed that!

  #2407736 27-Jan-2020 18:51
it may have a weird carrier configuration that it's trying to activate and instead going into an idle state..

 

 

 

can be quite hard to tell though, see if you can find a replicable condition.  




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 



  #2407785 27-Jan-2020 21:14
Confirming it's the XT2019-1, which has band 28 support. My wife probably won't have enough interest to help work out correlations.

 

Any ideas how we can track down the problem? I may have to call Skinny about it.

  #2407798 27-Jan-2020 21:45
Given it happens in many areas, it would probably be a device issue, not a network issue.

 

 

 

@gajan might be able to tell you if he spots anything looking a miss.

 

My guess would be it doesn't support a combo it's trying to do and hanging on that.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 




  #2407879 28-Jan-2020 06:57
I guess I'll give Skinny a call in case they can put diagnostics to watch the line or something. Other than that the only thing I can think to do is try another network, port it to Vodafone. I'd rather leave it on the Spark network, my phone is Vodafone and I prefer diversity in communications.

  #2407887 28-Jan-2020 07:53
You have purchased a parrell imported handset so Skinny will not be interested and I don't blame them



  #2407891 28-Jan-2020 08:00
Linux: You have purchased a parrell imported handset so Skinny will not be interested and I don't blame them

 

It's identical to the model sold in NZ.

  #2407897 28-Jan-2020 08:17
timmmay:

Linux: You have purchased a parrell imported handset so Skinny will not be interested and I don't blame them


It's identical to the model sold in NZ.



No it's not as the handset will be running different software version



  #2407899 28-Jan-2020 08:19
Linux:

No it's not as the handset will be running different software version

 

Ah ok. Well it's not an unusual situation for someone to bring an existing phone to NZ / Skinny, so I'll ask them about it. In future I could potentially flash the NZ ROM to it, if that's likely to be causing a problem.



  #2407904 28-Jan-2020 08:35
It looks like the NZ version has ROM PAGE0006AU, which can be downloaded from here. I'll see if there's any info about changing the ROM version.

  #2407910 28-Jan-2020 09:05
Probably unrelated but I'll mention it anyway. I had a couple of instances last week where my 4G stopped working on Skinny in ChCh with my Nokia 6.1 (TA-1050). In a different part of town each time.

 

The 4G status thingy was showing a sending data indicator but not receiving data indicator. Disabling and re-enabling mobile data made no difference. Restarting phone fixed it each time.

 

I've had the phone for about a year and this is the first time I've noticed this behavior.   



  #2407913 28-Jan-2020 09:08
Thanks Rob, that's useful info.

