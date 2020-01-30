Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark B618 supplied Modem for Wireless Broadband

vtr



# 265601 30-Jan-2020 17:42
Hi Folks

 

Im dealing with one of the above sitting on the fringe of a 4G coverage area. Do we know if there is any actual connection of the external antenna to the modem itself? Logging in as the admin allows me to look at the system/antenna page where the choice for Ant 1 and 2 is Auto, Internal or External.

 

Selecting external shows no sign of any signal at all (I have a 4G antenna available to plug in)  using the admin overview where I can see how many bars are showing re signal strength, Internal or auto shows up to 4 bars max but varying all over the place dependent on weather, local obstructions etc

 

Appreciate any thoughts

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

  # 2410332 30-Jan-2020 17:48
What do you mean "if there is any actual connection of the external antenna to the modem itself?" ?

 

Assuming you have plugged in the antenna and selected external on the system/antenna, the router will start using this. Even if its not plugged in, it will still pull a signal. 
You need to check the difference in the RSSI which is available on the info page - typically you should see a + or - 10dbm by using one, dependant on the external antenna you are using.

  # 2410333 30-Jan-2020 17:49
Yes.

 

 

 

If the customer is on a rural plan, they will have the option to move to an Antenna plan too.

 

It's a TS9 Connection.

 

 

 

 

vtr



  # 2410368 30-Jan-2020 19:29
Ok thanks to you both

 

I will have a look again when I get back home. I have a set of TS9 plug/connectors and will have a look for any activity when I switch it back to external only. By connection I was looking for confirmation that indeed the TS9 socket connections are actually physically connected to the modem internally not just bolted to the casing with no internal connection to it..

 

Cheers

 

VTR

