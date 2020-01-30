Hi Folks

Im dealing with one of the above sitting on the fringe of a 4G coverage area. Do we know if there is any actual connection of the external antenna to the modem itself? Logging in as the admin allows me to look at the system/antenna page where the choice for Ant 1 and 2 is Auto, Internal or External.

Selecting external shows no sign of any signal at all (I have a 4G antenna available to plug in) using the admin overview where I can see how many bars are showing re signal strength, Internal or auto shows up to 4 bars max but varying all over the place dependent on weather, local obstructions etc

Appreciate any thoughts

Thanks