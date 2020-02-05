Hi there

I have a basic web page/hosting/domain package with Spark NZ. It's called Basic Linux DIY and it's simple and compact and will do for now.

The package comes with a rudimentary site editing programme called 'Sitebuilder'.

I'd like to see if I can use Wordpress.org software on my Windows HD instead of Sitebuilder to edit my web pages.

I called the Spark web service line and the guy there mentioned I should just go to WIX and let them take care of everything.

Maybe.

But I'd at least like to try and see if Wordpress can work with Spark Web Hosting first.

Anyone using Wordpress with Spark web hosting/pages? Any success stories?

I notice in the Dashboard - Applications menu there's an option to install Wordpress 4.1.1 to the Spark web hosting. I've tried this and it doesn't work. 'Unknown Error Message'. It might be because that app is way out of date. I've asked Spark about this error message and they've said to contact Wordpress to resolve the matter directly with them or find some other way to connect Wordpress into their system. All sounds a bit vague...

Cheers for any feedback.

Pete