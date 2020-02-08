Hi,

I've been looking on and off for a while now to see if I can use the USB port on this modem or not? I can't find anything in the settings with or without devices plugged into it; and am I able to alter the DNS server on this device? I see settings under ethernet but it doesn't appear to even change the DNS settings for ethernet devices unless it's talking about wired uplink... is my best bet to bridge this modem to a device that can do all of the above? I have a Grandstream GWN7000 sitting around I could use