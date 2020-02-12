Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New ZealandDivert SMS messages


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#265803 12-Feb-2020 08:17
Hi all

 

Wondering please if anyone can help with the below scenario.

 

- have 2 users each with mobiles on the Spark network (1st has Apple / 2nd has Android)

 

- critical SMS message from particular sender currently come into both users

 

- need to arrange so that SMS's (ideally from just the one sender is possible) come into user 1's mobile as default. The requirement is to be able to remotely divert SMS messages to user 2 when/if person 1 is away/unavailable.

 

- This would need to be actioned without having access to user 1's phone - eg through some application/web based method.

 

Thanks for any help :)

28660 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2416530 12-Feb-2020 08:52
Not possible via network.

 

Have you looked at any of the many Android SMS forwarding apps to see if they meet your requirements? I don't believe anything like this can exist in the iOS world.

 

 

