Hi all

Wondering please if anyone can help with the below scenario.

- have 2 users each with mobiles on the Spark network (1st has Apple / 2nd has Android)

- critical SMS message from particular sender currently come into both users

- need to arrange so that SMS's (ideally from just the one sender is possible) come into user 1's mobile as default. The requirement is to be able to remotely divert SMS messages to user 2 when/if person 1 is away/unavailable.

- This would need to be actioned without having access to user 1's phone - eg through some application/web based method.

Thanks for any help :)