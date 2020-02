I have a client who has on premise Exchange, and using SMX for filtering etc.

They have been notified by staff that emails going to Xtra.co.nz addresses are not showing up. No bounce messages, emails not showing in spam (or so they say) via webmail etc.

Looking at the SMX logs, I can see the mail hitting the Xtra server and responding OK and marking the email as delivered.

Who can I talk to, to get this looked into ?