665 posts

Ultimate Geek


#267865 15-Feb-2020 09:03


I have some relatives that have come to visit from the UK and they are staying for 4 weeks. We picked up a Spark pre-paid sim for them last night with the basic $19 plan. Everything seems to be working fine except they can't send or receive texts message to/from anyone back in the UK. Or anywhere outside of NZ. Everything inside NZ works fine, we've exchanges message and calls from mine and my wife's phone and they've managed to call the local car hire place.

 

 

 

I've checked all phone setting and can't see any international blocks. Is this something that needs to be enable on the Spark side for a new pre paid connection?

5867 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421300 15-Feb-2020 09:09


Are they using the correct number international format + and not 00?

5867 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421301 15-Feb-2020 09:12
One person supports this post


Why would they pay for international SMS when WhatsApp would basically be free?

Edit: WhatsApp offers far better features over SMS as well

 
 
 
 


495 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2421303 15-Feb-2020 09:14


Can you confirm that they are using the international format of +44xxxxxx when sending messages to the UK?

Also check that the number supplied to thier friends in the UK doesn't include the 0 in the prefix, so should be +6427xxxxxxx not +64027xxxxxx.

Can you send a test message and receive text to/from their UK friend?

BDFL - Memuneh
65530 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421304 15-Feb-2020 09:15


I'd go with the number format as per @Linux reply. A lot of people just enter area + number when the format with most portability would be + (country) (area) (number). When abroad the local network has no way to know where to send calls or messages with the wrong number.




 



665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2421305 15-Feb-2020 09:18


Thanks for the quick replies.

 

 

 

They are using the correct international prefix +44 UK and +61 for AU (0 removed from beginning of local number).

 

There was a question about WhatsApp. They do use Facebook Messenger which is working fine but some of their friends back home aren't that savvy (mid 70's age bracket) so we need to get texts working.

5867 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421306 15-Feb-2020 09:23


I wonder if you have a number in a new number range on SparkNZ

This use to happen on VFNZ while other international carriers caught up adding new number ranges to IT systems / opening up new number ranges

BDFL - Memuneh
65530 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421307 15-Feb-2020 09:26


Just in case, have you tried using your SIM (regardless of operator) on their phone just to test to make sure it works?




 

 
 
 
 


5867 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421311 15-Feb-2020 09:39


SparkNZ will not have an international block on the number so you can count that out straight away

BDFL - Memuneh
65530 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421312 15-Feb-2020 09:40


Linux: SparkNZ will not have an international block on the number so you can count that out straight away

 

 

Yes but could be something on their phone. Using a different SIM that we know works will tell us if this is the case or not.




 



665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2421322 15-Feb-2020 09:46


I'll try my SIM next. Thanks for your help.



665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2421323 15-Feb-2020 09:49


Next update.

 

 

 

They've received a message but can't respond.

 

Its a Samsung A10, I'm an iOS guy. Can anyone guide me to where to check settings for outgoing calls/texts? There must be something I've missed.

5867 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421326 15-Feb-2020 09:56


If the B party in UK can't respond then I would say the number range is not open on the B party network and this out of SparkNZ control

5867 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421327 15-Feb-2020 09:57


Senecio:

Next update.


 


They've received a message but can't respond.


Its a Samsung A10, I'm an iOS guy. Can anyone guide me to where to check settings for outgoing calls/texts? There must be something I've missed.



It's not handset settings related if they can't respond / reply

BDFL - Memuneh
65530 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2421328 15-Feb-2020 09:57


I think the OP is saying the phone received a message from the UK but they still can't reply from this phone.




 



665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2421330 15-Feb-2020 10:06


Thanks for your help, all sorted now.

 

 

 

Rookie error, no balance remaining. Got them to download the Spark app, registered an account and saw a nil balance. Because international texts aren't included in the $19 bundle you need some money on your account.

 

 

 

I've encouraged them to use Facebook messenger as much as possible while they are here and only texts where absolutely necessary.

 1 | 2




