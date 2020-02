I'm just trying to be pro-active here. I've been on a Spark Unlimited Data with Landline-Fibre 100 plan for a few years, and my landline number (connected to my ONT) will be ported to 2Talk this Thursday 20th Feb. Based on what I saw happening back in the ADSL days, am I in danger of Spark disconnecting my fibre at the same time, or is this a legacy problem? Should I contact Spark in advance of this Thursday?