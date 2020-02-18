Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Connection to Aus ??


#267937 18-Feb-2020 19:44
Hi,

 

Have had some pretty poor connectivity to the Australian Diablo 3 server over the last couple of days. Ping ranges from normal to 700-800ms.. I normally get around 40-70ms.. I did a tracert which returned..

 

I'm no network dude, so thought would post here and see if anyone could advise issues with the route or if known issue to Aus exist ? Suspicious of the 111ms @ hop 10..

 

Posted here as am on Spark UFB, and didn't see a better group.. Thanks Chris.

 

 

 

Tracing route to 103.4.115.248 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.10.1
  2     2 ms     2 ms     3 ms  125-239-203-1.jetstream.xtra.co.nz [125.239.203.1]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4    22 ms    14 ms    15 ms  122.56.113.4
  5    15 ms    13 ms    14 ms  ae7-2.akbr7.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.53]
  6    45 ms    42 ms    42 ms  et1-0-0.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.30]
  7    38 ms    45 ms    35 ms  ae2-10.sgbr4.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.246]
  8    39 ms    38 ms    36 ms  57976.syd.equinix.com [45.127.173.41]
  9    50 ms    42 ms    47 ms  et-0-0-49-br02-eqsy4.as57976.net [137.221.85.49]
 10   111 ms    39 ms    37 ms  et-0-0-0-pe02-eqsy4.as57976.net [137.221.85.71]
 11    36 ms    38 ms    39 ms  103.4.115.248

 

Trace complete.

  #2423462 18-Feb-2020 19:51
That's a prefect traceroute and there is nothing abnormal with it. Lots of intermediate hops will often have high latency due to ICMP being deprioritised - the fact the final hop doesn't show a spike demonstrates this.

 

 

 

 

