Hi,

Have had some pretty poor connectivity to the Australian Diablo 3 server over the last couple of days. Ping ranges from normal to 700-800ms.. I normally get around 40-70ms.. I did a tracert which returned..

I'm no network dude, so thought would post here and see if anyone could advise issues with the route or if known issue to Aus exist ? Suspicious of the 111ms @ hop 10..

Posted here as am on Spark UFB, and didn't see a better group.. Thanks Chris.

Tracing route to 103.4.115.248 over a maximum of 30 hops

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.10.1

2 2 ms 2 ms 3 ms 125-239-203-1.jetstream.xtra.co.nz [125.239.203.1]

3 * * * Request timed out.

4 22 ms 14 ms 15 ms 122.56.113.4

5 15 ms 13 ms 14 ms ae7-2.akbr7.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.53]

6 45 ms 42 ms 42 ms et1-0-0.sgbr3.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.119.30]

7 38 ms 45 ms 35 ms ae2-10.sgbr4.global-gateway.net.nz [202.50.232.246]

8 39 ms 38 ms 36 ms 57976.syd.equinix.com [45.127.173.41]

9 50 ms 42 ms 47 ms et-0-0-49-br02-eqsy4.as57976.net [137.221.85.49]

10 111 ms 39 ms 37 ms et-0-0-0-pe02-eqsy4.as57976.net [137.221.85.71]

11 36 ms 38 ms 39 ms 103.4.115.248

Trace complete.