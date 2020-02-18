I'll start this by warning to all about this rant...

On the 7th December, I ordered an Apple Watch and One Number Plan with Spark. I thought things were going well. It arrived, I set it up and things were going well.. So I thought.

The one number plan never appeared on the myspark app, its ok. I was told by a rep that its OK, there are some issues with the backend systems that mean it won't appear on anyone's myspark app for a while.

Roll forward to January and all of a sudden I see a random number appear on my spark account. So I had a chat to spark and was told by the agent, "that there is no idea why that is there but its OK, I'll cancel it for you"

Fast forward to this month and I get my spark account and I see 5 charges for a one number account and one cancellation fee for it.

I get in touch with Spark again, have been told I ordered a one number plan on the 7th December, cancelled on the 14th December, cancelled again in January, then signed up for another 3 plans! But there is no record of the 5 One number plans being charged, even when it is on my account.

I left Vodafone because the level of incompetence I was receiving there was appalling... But it does appear I've found a new low, and it is making Vodafone randomly cancelling my account every 6 weeks seem like the best customer service people out there!