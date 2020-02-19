Anyone else on spark having connectivity issues to AWS and services running off AWS?
I can't even get to https://status.aws.amazon.com/ as it just times out, but its fine on my Vodafone mobile
Can confirm that the status link in your post isn't working for me on Spark fixed wireless
Confirmed also, some services at work we're having trouble with. Do a Trace Route and packets are being dropped at layer3.net
Seems to be back now
Annoying, as I thought it was a Signal messenger issue as I was trying out Signal desktop for the first time. Then I thought it was pfsense causing it, so switched back to the EdgeRouter which didn't help either.. then came to the realisation it was a Spark/potentially upstream/AWS issue -_-