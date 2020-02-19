Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand Spark AWS connectivity issues [19/02/20]


defiant
#267961 19-Feb-2020 20:43
Anyone else on spark having connectivity issues to AWS and services running off AWS?

I can't even get to https://status.aws.amazon.com/ as it just times out, but its fine on my Vodafone mobile

  #2424239 19-Feb-2020 20:51
Can confirm that the status link in your post isn't working for me on Spark fixed wireless

  #2424241 19-Feb-2020 20:52
Confirmed also, some services at work we're having trouble with. Do a Trace Route and packets are being dropped at layer3.net

 
 
 
 




defiant
  #2424248 19-Feb-2020 20:59
Seems to be back now

 

Annoying, as I thought it was a Signal messenger issue as I was trying out Signal desktop for the first time. Then I thought it was pfsense causing it, so switched back to the EdgeRouter which didn't help either.. then came to the realisation it was a Spark/potentially upstream/AWS issue -_-

