Is this a legit message from Spark?


#268005 22-Feb-2020 22:07
Received this yesterday, considering we are on a $59 10 gb plan and confusing nature. Rang spark and even they didn’t think it was legitimate yet sent from spark email. If they’re gonna remove $10 discount off then at least sign the letter 😀


  #2425635 22-Feb-2020 23:06
Doesn't look legit to me, "We have recently talked to you", shouldn't that be "spoken"? And this is referring to a plan you are not on is another red flag.

  #2425636 22-Feb-2020 23:10
What's the from address?

 
 
 
 


  #2425678 22-Feb-2020 23:41
lNomNoml:

Doesn't look legit to me, "We have recently talked to you", shouldn't that be "spoken"? And this is refyerring to a plan you are not on is another red flag.



Standards are slipping " and we will not be getting the credit" instead of you. "Rest assured that this will not happen again". We all know that mistakes always happen, the meaning must be you will never get another recurring credit 😉

Is there even a Julieann at that email address?

  #2425679 22-Feb-2020 23:46
@hio77 Can probably tell you for sure.

 

You can usually impersonate domains through online platforms such as FakeMailer. But if it was a scam I don't understand how they'd get anything from you? Maybe they're awaiting a reply to say "No this is incorrect. Let me give you back the $10" or something like that. I'd also think it would have an appropriate header with the Spark logo etc.





