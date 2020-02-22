Doesn't look legit to me, "We have recently talked to you", shouldn't that be "spoken"? And this is referring to a plan you are not on is another red flag.
@hio77 Can probably tell you for sure.
You can usually impersonate domains through online platforms such as FakeMailer. But if it was a scam I don't understand how they'd get anything from you? Maybe they're awaiting a reply to say "No this is incorrect. Let me give you back the $10" or something like that. I'd also think it would have an appropriate header with the Spark logo etc.