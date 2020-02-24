Hi, I was just doing some international speed tests on my Spark wireless home broadband connection in Queenstown. Some of them seemed kind of slow.

Here are the results from netmeter.eu :

Sydney - Ping: 70ms, Download: 43.09 Mbit/s, Upload: 2.82 Mbit/s

Los Angeles - Ping: 172ms, Download: 19.74 Mbit/s, Upload: 0.38 Mbit/s

Chicago - Ping: 234ms, Download: 5.34 Mbit/s, Upload: 0.29 Mbit/s

Frankfurt, Germany - Ping: 338ms, Download: 0.86 Mbit/s, Upload: 0.25 Mbit/s

Obviously these speeds fluctuate during the day with increased loads on the network and are often worse.

I was wondering if I would see an increase in download speeds from international servers if I switched to say Unplan Fibre 100?

Also am I better off being closer to my wifi modem than moving the modem and switching to fibre and being further away eg -50db (wireless broadband) strength vs -67db (with fibre) strength?