Wannabe Geek


#268039 24-Feb-2020 21:21
Hi, I was just doing some international speed tests on my Spark wireless home broadband connection in Queenstown. Some of them seemed kind of slow. 

 

Here are the results from netmeter.eu :

 

 

 

Sydney - Ping: 70ms, Download: 43.09 Mbit/s, Upload: 2.82 Mbit/s

 

Los Angeles - Ping: 172ms, Download: 19.74 Mbit/s, Upload: 0.38 Mbit/s

 

Chicago - Ping: 234ms, Download: 5.34 Mbit/s, Upload: 0.29 Mbit/s

 

Frankfurt, Germany - Ping: 338ms, Download: 0.86 Mbit/s, Upload: 0.25 Mbit/s 

 

 

 

Obviously these speeds fluctuate during the day with increased loads on the network and are often worse.

 

I was wondering if I would see an increase in download speeds from international servers if I switched to say Unplan Fibre 100?

 

 

 

Also am I better off being closer to my wifi modem than moving the modem and switching to fibre and being further away eg -50db (wireless broadband) strength vs -67db (with fibre) strength?

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2426653 24-Feb-2020 21:29
You are better off not using netmeter.eu




Spark FibreMAX using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+.

