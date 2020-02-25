Hi,

We are rural and only get 20Mbps down, 1.5 up on VDSL due to our distance from the cabinet

I am considering going back to Spark when/if they offer a reasonable data allowance on 4G Wireless Broadband

If my Samung S10e gets a result of 64 Mbps down and 18 up on a Speedtest test, would that be indicative of the speeds i would likely get if i signed up on 4G Wireless Broadband?

Do you see data allowances improving from 120GB in the near future?

Thanks

Edit: I just did another test on the side of the house i know the cell phone tower is located on and got 191 down, 41 up