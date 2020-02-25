Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New ZealandAre 4G phone download speeds indicative of 4G Wireless Broadband speeds?


37 posts

Geek


#268042 25-Feb-2020 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

We are rural and only get 20Mbps down, 1.5 up on VDSL due to our distance from the cabinet

 

I am considering going back to Spark when/if they offer a reasonable data allowance on 4G Wireless Broadband

 

If my Samung S10e gets a result of 64 Mbps down and 18 up on a Speedtest test, would that be indicative of the speeds i would likely get if i signed up on 4G Wireless Broadband? 

 

Do you see data allowances improving from 120GB in the near future?

 

Thanks

 

Edit: I just did another test on the side of the house i know the cell phone tower is located on and got 191 down, 41 up

Create new topic
190 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2426823 25-Feb-2020 11:55
Send private message quote this post

Netflix uses about 1.4GB per hour so do the maths to see if 120GB will be enough



37 posts

Geek


  #2426826 25-Feb-2020 12:01
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, but it won't be enough.

 

We stream tv, and i train indoors with two apps, one of which i download multi hour 1080p & 4K films for, and the other uses a bit also. We are well over 120gb every month, but i could get by with 240.

 

It is only worth the hassle of keeping an eye on it if 4G speeds like the phone can get are achievable

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.