Spark has released its latest wireless broadband offering – Business Flexible Broadband – which offers businesses the first uncapped data plan on wireless broadband in New Zealand.

Available today, Spark’s Business Flexible Broadband is one broadband plan that offers business customers tiered pricing options based on the data they consume. This gives them uncapped data when they need it, and savings when they don’t.

The plan starts from just $79 (excluding GST) a month, making wireless broadband a great option for business customers who want an affordable, flexible, new generation broadband product with plenty of data.

Grant McBeath, Customer Director at Spark New Zealand says, “We know that owning and running a business comes with many day-to-day stressors. We’re really pleased to offer eligible business customers the flexibility of having just one plan for their broadband needs, which flexes depending on their individual data requirements each month. And with the bonus of personal support from local business hubs, for our business customers, Business Flexible Broadband is one less stress in their busy lives.”

Business Flexible Broadband is another step in Spark’s Upgrade New Zealand plan, which aims to move customers onto newer broadband technologies like fibre and wireless broadband.

“Over the last few years, we’ve been extensively upgrading our existing network, including adding new mobile sites to meet our wireless broadband customers’ capacity requirements. While previously, wireless broadband was a great option for low to medium data customers, removing data caps on Spark’s Business Flexible Broadband plan makes wireless broadband a viable option for more business customers than ever before,” McBeath continues.

“Whether it’s more data, faster speed or greater flexibility, Spark’s Business Flexible Broadband plans have an option to meet many business’ needs.”

Wireless broadband runs over Spark’s 4G mobile network and is available to eligible customers only. A fair use policy applies, so this product won’t be right for customers who need huge amounts of data. For those businesses with high data needs where wireless broadband is not a viable option, Spark’s Business Flexible Broadband is also available on fibre, depending on their specific business requirements.

Businesses can check whether Business Flexible Broadband is an option for them by contacting the dedicated team at their local Spark business hub or business contact centre.

Business Flexible Broadband on Wireless plans start from:

$79 (excluding GST) a month for 0 – 120GB data

$89 (excluding GST) a month for data over 120GB

Business Flexible Broadband on Fibre plans start from:

$89 (excluding GST) a month for 0 – 120GB data

$99 (excluding GST) a month for data over 120GB

Business Flexible Broadband on Wireless (bundled with unlimited calls) plans start from:

$89 (excluding GST) a month for 0 – 120GB data

$99 (excluding GST) a month for data over 120GB

Business Flexible Broadband on Fibre (bundled with unlimited calls) plans start from:

$99 (excluding GST) a month for 0 – 120GB data

$109 (excluding GST) a month for data over 120GB