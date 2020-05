I'm moving to a new address soon and agonising over choosing an ISP. I want to get that high-speed 900/450 type connection. I've been doing as much research as I can stand, and I've read a lot of opinions, but I haven't actually found a lot of strong opinions at all about BigPipe. At the moment I'm thinking that it seems to cost $109 a month vs less than $100 for the same speed from a few other ISPs, which makes me curious.

What does my extra $10 a month get me?