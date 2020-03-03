Hi,

I recently upgraded our home internet from 100mbps to 200mbps (got email a couple of days ago), received the new modem (spark smart something), plugged in, received confirmation that the upgrade had completed etc etc.

Switched off the box on the wall and the new spark modem yet still getting speed tests that add up to 100mbps across multiple LAN ports and/or wireless.

Lan adapters are 1000baseT full duplex on the Mac, and gig ethernet on the windows laptop. When i run speedtests from work internet on the same mac on ethernet or wireless its 600mbps etc.

When I connect a couple of devices and run two speed tests around the same time, download speed is 90+10, 80+20 = 100 etc. across both devices.

Contacted support they checked the line speed to the box on the wall apparently and confirmed its provisioned correctly. Asked for a bitrate test and a number, the chat guy said he could only check if it was 200mbps or not.

All cables are the new cables supplied with the new modem, dont know if they're cat6 or not.

On my myspark page I see this, note that the START DATE of the plan has not been changed, I would have thought this would be updated to the new plan start date? its been a few working days now :



Plan name

Unplan Entertainment Fibre 200 12 months

Start date: 25/06/2019



Not sure what else I can do apart from wait a few days, turn everything on and off again, try with some different cables from work?

Chat box guy from spark suggested factory resetting the modem.

I could try plugging the old huwaei 58-something in?

thanks for your help in advance