Hi,



I signed up for the 2019 Black Friday special of 500 Airpoints with Spark. I was told I had to wait 2 months (the minimum time I had to stay on the unlimited phone plan) before I would get the points, but after 6 chat sessions with Spark over the past month, I am nowhere closer to understanding when the points will arrive.



No-one at Spark I chat to seems to have any idea, and promised call backs don't happen.



Anyone else here take up the offer and actually get the points?