

I am currently investigating switching to Spark mobile and I see they offer free wifi with over 1000 zones. However their map seems to show less than 250 across the country.

Also, the map shows there are only 8 wifi zones in Christchurch with 3 of these being in the YHA on Hereford St.

So a couple of questions:

1. Do they actually have over 1000 wifi zones? If so where are they?

2. Is this service useful given the number of zones?

Keen to hear your experiences with this service, or just Spark in general.

Thanks,