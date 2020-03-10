Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where are the Spark free wifi zones


62 posts

Master Geek


#268289 10-Mar-2020 13:24
Send private message quote this post


I am currently investigating switching to Spark mobile and I see they offer free wifi with over 1000 zones. However their map seems to show less than 250 across the country.

 

Also, the map shows there are only 8 wifi zones in Christchurch with 3 of these being in the YHA on Hereford St.

 

So a couple of questions:
1. Do they actually have over 1000 wifi zones? If so where are they?
2. Is this service useful given the number of zones?

 

Keen to hear your experiences with this service, or just Spark in general.

 

Thanks,

 

 

3581 posts

Uber Geek


  #2435679 10-Mar-2020 13:52
Send private message quote this post

Use payphone finder - find spots

 

Corner of Palms mall, Marshland Rd shops, Mobil Bealey, Dairy by Springfield/Edgeware

 

 

 

At least that use to be the trick, Use the phones connection, tap a wifi pod to the roof

 

Others have specific areas/ zones within popular or public spaces.



62 posts

Master Geek


  #2435682 10-Mar-2020 14:02
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, good to know.

 

But:

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/landline/payphones/

 

Link to the payphone finder appears to be broken.

 
 
 
 


119 posts

Master Geek


  #2435687 10-Mar-2020 14:12
Send private message quote this post

Oblivian:

 

Use payphone finder - find spots

 

Corner of Palms mall, Marshland Rd shops, Mobil Bealey, Dairy by Springfield/Edgeware

 

 

 

At least that use to be the trick, Use the phones connection, tap a wifi pod to the roof

 

Others have specific areas/ zones within popular or public spaces.

 

 

Quote from website: "Some of our external booths are also WiFi zones"

 

From here

28729 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435691 10-Mar-2020 14:18
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I'm really curious why free WiFi would be a selling point these days.

 

 

236 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2435711 10-Mar-2020 14:41
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

I'm really curious why free WiFi would be a selling point these days.

 

 

It's quite nice to sit on my laptop in Midland Park

 

 

3147 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2435715 10-Mar-2020 14:45
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Go to this link and click on Wifi sites: https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/mobile/network.html

 

From my own experience don't rely on them to all be working, the nearest one to me has been broken for a few years now

1434 posts

Uber Geek


  #2435716 10-Mar-2020 14:45
Send private message quote this post

Not many Wi-Fi facilities remaining at payphones compared to say 2014.

 

I would be surprised if the 1000 locations claim is still accurate tbh.

 

Here is another link to a finder, click on "WiFi Zones":

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/contacts/support/store-finder/

 
 
 
 


14753 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2435719 10-Mar-2020 14:50
Send private message quote this post

The Spark App shows you where all the free access points are




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

 

Walking is awesome, treasure it.

NodexHost
240 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2435734 10-Mar-2020 15:12
Send private message quote this post

sbiddle:

 

I'm really curious why free WiFi would be a selling point these days.

 

 

 

 

I agree. Free WiFi seems to always be really inconvenient for me i.e login pages and I always seem to be wary of the non-existent encryption protocols used.





668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2435754 10-Mar-2020 15:51
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

sbiddle:

 

I'm really curious why free WiFi would be a selling point these days.

 

 

It's quite nice to sit on my laptop in Midland Park

 

 

 

 

CBDfree ??




BlinkyBill

