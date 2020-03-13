Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Static IP Address changed overnight


#268336 13-Mar-2020 08:34
I've logged a ticket with Bigpipe and waiting for them to come back to me. Just curious if any other Bigpipe customers had this happen overnight.

 

 

 

I've been with Bigpipe for about 6 months now and paid for a static IP up front when I joined. Everything has been fine and I've had the same IP the whole time. Woke up this morning and I couldn't stream anything on my Apple TV. Checked DNS4Me and my IP address had changed over night. I haven't rebooted the router and no power cuts overnight. Even if I had would have expected the same IP address to be provided.

 

 

 

Anyone else have this?

  #2437324 13-Mar-2020 09:08
Are you in Wellington or surrounds by any chance?



  #2437330 13-Mar-2020 09:15
halper86:

 

Are you in Wellington or surrounds by any chance?

 

 

No, West Auckland.

 

 

 

@Hio77 has had a quick look and advised to contact support. Something weird about swapping ASIDs with another customer?

 
 
 
 


  #2437332 13-Mar-2020 09:20
Ive had it happen previously, I went on live chat and asked to speak to a human and they changed it back.  Never happened again

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2437341 13-Mar-2020 09:38
Senecio:

 

halper86:

 

Are you in Wellington or surrounds by any chance?

 

 

No, West Auckland.

 

 

 

@Hio77 has had a quick look and advised to contact support. Something weird about swapping ASIDs with another customer?

 

 

Appolgies, as mentioned in DM, i missread. It's far simpler than that. You simply dropped for the first time due to a software upgrade :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 



  #2437351 13-Mar-2020 09:52
Cheers. On live chat with Bigpipe support now. Looks like that static IP was never provisioned despite having paid for it.Hopefully its a simple solve.



  #2437405 13-Mar-2020 10:19
All sorted now. Thanks @hio77, as suspected I was never on a Static IP despite paying for one. Last night was the first disconnect due to an ONT software upgrade so I had just kept the same dynamic IP for all this time. 

 

New IP provisioned now in a completely different range. My wife will be happy now that she can stream All4.

  #2437644 13-Mar-2020 18:12
I dropped at about 10pm last night and had to power cycle router, but still have my static :)

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
  #2437653 13-Mar-2020 18:14
nztim: I dropped at about 10pm last night and had to power cycle router, but still have my static :)

I can't speak for bigpipe, but highly likely it was a one off mistake. Op would have picked it up earlier if their service wasn't rock solid. Literally the first drop since provisioning and due to a olt or ont upgrade (I didn't check which software upgrade is enough for me)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

  #2459671 12-Apr-2020 09:25
On BP with a fixed IP since September 2019, twice now the IP address has changed. The last time in February, it took several days to be resolved due to waiting for a response to my emailed ticket.

 

There's nothing life and death running on my fixed IP (yet) but the 1/4 of me that is Scottish grumps at having paid $45 for an IP address that fixed for only most of the time😆   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

