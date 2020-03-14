4 dropouts in the last couple of days. Fritzbox is not restarting, this just happens. In between drop-outs, all is good.
I've been on fibre for a few years now-- this is the first time I recall an issue like this.
If it continues, I guess I'll call spark. Anyone else had any issues? Tauranga area, if that makes a difference as we are on UFF not chorus. And, using the tauranga POP thingy.
14.03.20
09:10:05
Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1, gateway: 122.58.252.1, broadband PoP: TG-BNG02
14.03.20
09:09:55
Timeout during PPP negotiation.
13.03.20
15:15:10
Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1, gateway: 122.58.252.1, broadband PoP: TG-BNG02
13.03.20
15:15:00
Timeout during PPP negotiation.
13.03.20
11:31:39
Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1, gateway: 122.58.252.1, broadband PoP: TG-BNG02
13.03.20
11:31:29
Timeout during PPP negotiation.
13.03.20
06:08:03
Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1, gateway: 122.58.252.1, broadband PoP: TG-BNG02
13.03.20
06:07:53
Timeout during PPP negotiation.
07.03.20
08:22:23