4 dropouts in the last couple of days. Fritzbox is not restarting, this just happens. In between drop-outs, all is good.

I've been on fibre for a few years now-- this is the first time I recall an issue like this.

If it continues, I guess I'll call spark. Anyone else had any issues? Tauranga area, if that makes a difference as we are on UFF not chorus. And, using the tauranga POP thingy.

14.03.20

09:10:05

Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1, gateway: 122.58.252.1, broadband PoP: TG-BNG02

14.03.20

09:09:55

Timeout during PPP negotiation.

13.03.20

15:15:10

Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1, gateway: 122.58.252.1, broadband PoP: TG-BNG02

13.03.20

15:15:00

Timeout during PPP negotiation.

13.03.20

11:31:39

Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1, gateway: 122.58.252.1, broadband PoP: TG-BNG02

13.03.20

11:31:29

Timeout during PPP negotiation.

13.03.20

06:08:03

Internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1, gateway: 122.58.252.1, broadband PoP: TG-BNG02

13.03.20

06:07:53

Timeout during PPP negotiation.

07.03.20

08:22:23