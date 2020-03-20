Hello Geekzone.

This is my first post and unfortunately I am here because I am having a bit of trouble getting Spark to activate my esim (number ported from Vodafone).





I decided to leave Vodafone and get the new S20+ and new postpaid plan with Spark.

The reason being is that I wanted to use an esim and use the sim slots for another sim and an sd card.



The port went through 2 days late and Vodafone cancelled my account and confirmed it was now in Sparks hands. Spark sent me a QR code for the esim, so I scanned the QR code about 500 times but it kept saying "plan not ready".



Contacted spark and they apparently put me through to the technical team who cancelled the original QR code and sent me a new one. This one let's me add the plan, however there is no service. "Emergency calls only" & "Sim 2 not provisioned"



I go into a store yesterday. The girl helping didn't even know Samsung could use esim until I told her. She claims to have cancelled the 2nd QR Code and then she gave me a physical sim card and told me to wait 4 hours for it to fully activate. I waited 6 hours and returned to the store and she had emailed the "technical team"



After using Facebook, live chat, going in store and calling, I kept being told to wait 4 hours and then when they see the sim is not active "we have emailed our technical team". 2 weeks of this has driven me insane. No one really seems to know how to fix this issue.



I have been without my number for 1 week now an as you can probably imagine its incredibly frustrating getting no answers.







Is there anyone from Spark that could solve this and help me out?