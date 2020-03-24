Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#268527 24-Mar-2020 08:41
Got fed up with Vodafone glitching out again and not letting me change my phone plan last night so signed up for a Spark prepay plan. Since I have an S20 I saw eSim was an option and selected it. I've set it up and also been billed for the prepay.

 

It wasn't and still isn't working, and I can't register for the MySpark thing using my number. I've just been on the live chat and they told me it takes 5 - 7 days to transfer between network providers.

 

Is this some kind of joke?? Years ago when I last did this sort of thing it took a couple of hours max with a physical sim. Surely in 2020 this kind of thing can be done near instantly? Does anybody have recent experience transferring from Vodafone (or other) to Spark and it taking 5 - 7 days? 

 

Very shook!

  #2445180 24-Mar-2020 08:45
Hi, I have always know porting a number, fixed wire on mobile between operators takes several days, as opposed to activating a SIM with any random number

 

Cyril

