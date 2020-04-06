Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Port shaping on SSH?


56 posts

Master Geek


#269758 6-Apr-2020 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Anyone else noticed that Bigpipe / Spark appears to be shaping traffic on port 22 (SSH)?

 

 

 

I have a server in Europe which I often download files from using SFTP/SSH (port 22).  Never had a problem until I noticed yesterday that my download speed appeared to be capped at 4mbps.  Trying the same file over HTTP and it came down at about 200mbps (more in line with what I'd expect).

 

 

 

This morning, everything seemed to be back to normal but it seems to throttled again at the time of writing this (15:30).

 

 

 

I'm on the Elite plan.

Create new topic
9364 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2455963 6-Apr-2020 15:42
Send private message quote this post

i would highly doubt its something on bigpipe end

 

@hio77

7338 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2455964 6-Apr-2020 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Hi, I am on Spark and currently got multiple SSH tunnels open to various work end points both within NZ and Au, and still managing to do file transfers realisticly close to my connection limit and way north of 4Mb/s. There is a lot of water, networks and complexity between our shores and  Europe, would that might be a better place to start.

 

Spark reps on here previously have stated, they do not shape any traffic.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 




56 posts

Master Geek


  #2455967 6-Apr-2020 15:51
Send private message quote this post

Thanks guys - yeah, I've been a very happy Bigpipe subscriber for over 3 years now and have never had anything like this so I am also skeptical.   Can't think of what else it could be tbh.

621 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2455978 6-Apr-2020 16:02
Send private message quote this post

Could it be the remote end shaping things?

/dev/null
9164 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2455980 6-Apr-2020 16:06
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Please read this: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=171109

 

SSH traffic is different than HTTP(S) traffic. It really isn't designed to be speedy. Investigate using rsync to speed things up also.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

4388 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2456013 6-Apr-2020 16:25
Send private message quote this post

Queue @Talkiet telling you that "Spark don't shape traffic. period."

4359 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2456031 6-Apr-2020 16:28
Send private message quote this post

chevrolux:

 

Queue @Talkeit telling you that "Spark don't shape traffic. period."

 

 

LOL, the relevant message has already been linked above so there's nothing to add (except that since that post it could be made clear that Bigpipe and Skinny share fixed BB performance/config/capacity with Spark so it's just as valid - but I think most people here know that)

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 
 
 
 


728 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #2456034 6-Apr-2020 16:32
Send private message quote this post

We do not shape traffic :)

 

I really don't want to speculate on where in the network path the issue could be (apart from saying there is no shaping/traffic restrictions on the Spark/Bigpipe network) and to say that when many parts of Europe went into lockdown concerns were raised as to how it would impact their respective networks. 




My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.



56 posts

Master Geek


#2456061 6-Apr-2020 16:51
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the replies, everyone.  After further investigation, I can confirm that whatever is happening in my specific case is NOT related to the ISP.  

 

 

 

No idea what the issue is, but it is most likely something on my desktop since when I download via SSH on my linux server (which is what I usually do anyway), I'm getting max throughput.  

 

 

 

Now, let's never speak of this thread again.  🤣

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.