On a Business Broadband UFB connection, can DHCP on VLAN 10 be requested as opposed to the standard PPPoE?

The reason I ask is that one our firewalls (FortiGate) does not apply hardware acceleration to traffic when you have PPPoE on the WAN interface.

DHCP on VLAN 10 would work better for us - just wondering if a special request can be made?

