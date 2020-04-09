Just got the following txt from Skinny:

"Hey there. We know how important it is to stay in the loop at the moment, which is why we're launching Free Data Weekdays for the rest of April.

Between the hours of 9am and 5pm, we'll give you 1GB of free data each day from Monday to Friday.

You don't need to do anything, just stay put and remain an active customer and we'll sort the data! Data doesn't rollover. /Skinny"

Thanks Skinny! Nice to see your compassion (in the current circumstances) for extra data has extended to mobile users, as well as the free data already given to wireless broadband users.

Another reason to give Skinny a big thumbs up from me.