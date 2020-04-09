RustyGonad:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Poor game download performance


492 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#269820 9-Apr-2020 12:07
Send private message quote this post

Can anyone at Spark explain why download performance has been exceptionally poor lately, specifically when downloading updates or new releases of major gaming titles.

 

Background:

 

Connection 1Gb, BigPipe Unlimited Fibre, Unifi USG, Nano HD Wireless (Wireless performance is excellent, both Xbox’s using Wireless AC, connecting at 500Mb/s+)

 

Most recently this was seen last night with the Modern Warfare update.

 

On Xbox (wireless)  – downloads started poorly – achieving around 3-4 Mb/s, but reduced regularly to sub 1Mb/s levels (<600Kb/s for minutes at a time).  Pausing the download would see speed return to poor (3-4Mb/s) for a few seconds, then reduce again.

 

Another Xbox (wireless) on the same network saw ok performance and the download completed with 90 mins (slow, when compared to a non-congested download which would take <20 mins).

 

On the PC (Ethernet) a similar trend occurred – constant sub 10Mb/s download speeds, reducing to < 1Mb/s for long periods.

 

The problem was resolved on the PC by using ExpressVPN to connect to a Sydney server, which saw download speeds in the 70-100Mb/s range.

 

On the Xbox – it broke the game install after 4 hours and required a reinstall of the game this morning (averaging around 120Mb/s which is still slower than expected)

 

What’s going on at Spark with localized caching (Akamai CDN, F5 GTS etc), and or Global Gateway performance.  I understand Spark run express routes through to Sydney – but lately download performance has been abysmal during major game update releases. 

 

Based on my experience by using ExpressVPN, it would appear that download traffic is being rate limited/throttled either locally at Spark or on the Trans-Tasman link, as once the VPN was turned on download performance returned to normal levels (normal for a VPN connection anyway).

 

To the best of my understanding, Spark used to cache this stuff locally, but it looks like this has been turned off, which would be OK if there was enough bandwidth at the provider level to cope – but it appears not (or its being throttled at Global Gateway to manage performance).  I honestly haven't noticed if the same thing is happening with things like Apple iOS updates or if it specifically relates to gaming traffic.

 

Late nights update was only relatively small (13 GB on the Xbox, 16GB on the PC) – major updates lately have been much larger – performance has obviously suffered for a longer period.

 

This isn’t a case of performance just being slow – its reducing to such a level that it breaks the game install process.  I can’t easily check packet loss/jitter etc. on the Xbox, but I suspect it was significant, i.e. packets being dropped, as opposed to reduced speeds.  This further increases load on the network when you have to re-download the game at 80GB+ download, let alone wasting hours of time.

 

It’s also not an issue that’s going to go away – with game downloads regularly exceeding 20GB in size just for updates, full game release heading north of 100GB.

 

Hopefully someone can explain what’s happening.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
6184 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2458145 9-Apr-2020 12:21
Send private message quote this post

COVID.

328 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2458147 9-Apr-2020 12:22
Send private message quote this post

With everyone being at home many of the cdn's including those for Xbox and Playstation are throttling gaming downloads to reduce strain on their services.

 
 
 
 


Mad Scientist
21865 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2458157 9-Apr-2020 12:34
Send private message quote this post

Hmm ... my xbox is getting 80-250Mbps ?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

704 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2458169 9-Apr-2020 12:48
Send private message quote this post

On PC I've noticed the same with the last two Modern Warfare updates via the Blizzard client (extremely slow and took hours to complete), but Steam has been fine so I don't think it's the ISP but can't be sure on that.

 

 

 

 



492 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2458193 9-Apr-2020 12:59
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

COVID.

 

 

Nope - performance was bad on major updates before the lockdown as well.



492 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2458195 9-Apr-2020 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Poll:

 

With everyone being at home many of the cdn's including those for Xbox and Playstation are throttling gaming downloads to reduce strain on their services.

 

 

 

 

More trying to find out if Spark are actually running gaming downloads through the CDN's at all... This isn't a local load issue - VPN tunneling indicates that no local caching is occurring at all.

 

 

 

Throttling doesn't reduce load - it just delays it.  And in many cases it breaks the download (especially common with Modern Warfare and the Xbox).  It then places another 80GB of load on the network.

 

 

 

CDN's when correctly implemented are designed to reduce load, and therefore the need for throttling...



492 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2458198 9-Apr-2020 13:04
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

Hmm ... my xbox is getting 80-250Mbps ?

 

 

Mine is this morning as well - specifically questioning around major updates/downloads like last nights COD update

 
 
 
 


871 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2458202 9-Apr-2020 13:10
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I don't play that many games, and am only on 100mbps (BigPipe) but I have absolutely no issues maxing that out with any game updates. 



492 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2458204 9-Apr-2020 13:12
Send private message quote this post

wratterus:

 

I don't play that many games, and am only on 100mbps (BigPipe) but I have absolutely no issues maxing that out with any game updates. 

 

 

Did you download COD Modern Warfare update last night?

9379 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2458206 9-Apr-2020 13:15
Send private message quote this post

What games, what services? whats DNS are you using?

 

Im getting full line rate (Spark 70mbps vdsl) from Blizzard (COD:WZ)

 

Getting full line rate from PS4 Store

 

Getting full line rate from Steam

 

Getting full line rate from UPlay

 

Getting full line rate from Epic Games

 

anecdotally i cant see any issues



492 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2458208 9-Apr-2020 13:17
Send private message quote this post

lurker:

 

On PC I've noticed the same with the last two Modern Warfare updates via the Blizzard client (extremely slow and took hours to complete), but Steam has been fine so I don't think it's the ISP but can't be sure on that.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Are you with Spark?

 

 

 

Using the VPN tends to indicate somethings specifically related to Spark (by encrypting traffic its skips any Layer 7 traffic identification/throttling being applied).

 

I'm not saying this is unique to Spark - any ISP can choose to implement caching/CDN, just trying to find out what Spark are doing that may be impacting performance.

871 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2458209 9-Apr-2020 13:17
Send private message quote this post

RustyGonad:

 

Did you download COD Modern Warfare update last night?

 

 

 

 

No sorry. I'm only using Steam at the moment. 

4363 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2458210 9-Apr-2020 13:19
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

RustyGonad:

 

Poll:

 

With everyone being at home many of the cdn's including those for Xbox and Playstation are throttling gaming downloads to reduce strain on their services.

 

 

 

 

More trying to find out if Spark are actually running gaming downloads through the CDN's at all... This isn't a local load issue - VPN tunneling indicates that no local caching is occurring at all.

 

 

 

Throttling doesn't reduce load - it just delays it.  And in many cases it breaks the download (especially common with Modern Warfare and the Xbox).  It then places another 80GB of load on the network.

 

 

 

CDN's when correctly implemented are designed to reduce load, and therefore the need for throttling...

 

 

Yes, the downloads go predominantly through massive local caching infrastructure. I saw huge spikes last night on our CDN infrastructure (that were no-where near peak capacity BTW). However individual game publishers choose not to send all downloads over a single CDN so they themselves balance the load for resilience and cost reasons.

 

We're not throttling.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.



492 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2458215 9-Apr-2020 13:23
Send private message quote this post

Jase2985:

 

What games, what services? whats DNS are you using?

 

Im getting full line rate (Spark 70mbps vdsl) from Blizzard (COD:WZ)

 

Getting full line rate from PS4 Store

 

Getting full line rate from Steam

 

Getting full line rate from UPlay

 

Getting full line rate from Epic Games

 

anecdotally i cant see any issues

 

 

 

 

Lol - during non-congested times I can get 200-300Mb/s from Xbox, 700Mb/s is the best I've ever seen from Steam, but it's usually way less than that, don't use UPlay, or Epic Games.

 

No gaming download service on the planet has given me line speed yet (950Mb/s) - but I don't care about that...

 

DNS - default BigPipe (Can you please explain why you think this is a DNS issue?) 

 

You can't see any issues because you didn't reed my post properly - I specifically asked anyone from Spark who may be still on here if they can comment about caching/CDN's during times of intense congestion (as seen during last nights COD update), and Spark/Bigpipe performance.

 

Anecdotally...lol

4363 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2458219 9-Apr-2020 13:25
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

RustyGonad:

 

Poll:

 

With everyone being at home many of the cdn's including those for Xbox and Playstation are throttling gaming downloads to reduce strain on their services.

 

 

More trying to find out if Spark are actually running gaming downloads through the CDN's at all... This isn't a local load issue - VPN tunneling indicates that no local caching is occurring at all.

 

Throttling doesn't reduce load - it just delays it.  And in many cases it breaks the download (especially common with Modern Warfare and the Xbox).  It then places another 80GB of load on the network.

 

CDN's when correctly implemented are designed to reduce load, and therefore the need for throttling...

 

 

Actually throttling (which we are not doing) can reduce load by shifting it outside of peak... As for our CDNs, I can confidently say they are exceptionally well implemented and dimensioned.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.