219.88.191.x and 2403:9800:: are the IP addresses used by Spark's recursive resolver to request DNS information from ipleak.net's DNS servers.

122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1 are the customer facing IP addresses of the recursive resolver that DNS queries from customers are forwarded to. They usually need to remain the same as customers can hard code them into their CPE or end host devices. Sometimes ISPs have multiple DNS infrastructure in major centres around the country but they will configure all of them to use the same customer facing IP addreses.

"FIPD-EARTHLIGHT-NZ" is an outdated reference to the ISP who leased the IP address block owned by Spark under a previous wholesale regime.