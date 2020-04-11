I have a Skinny connection 900/500 using the Skinny provided Modem HG659
The modem reports Pv4 Primary 122.56.237.1 and IPv4 Secondary 210.55.111.1
I use a VPN now and again , decided to do a dns leak test without the VPN using ipleak.net and it came back with these from Spark.
219.88.191.01 and 24039800.11.40.1
The first one appears to be from Earthlight NZ and second dns is IPv6
What's strange is normally I get the dns servers from modem showing but not anymore.
Can someone please explain what this is?
Thanks All