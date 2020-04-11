Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Strange DNS servers?


#269861 11-Apr-2020 21:08
Hi everyone, I trust everyone is doing well and staying safe!

I have a Skinny connection 900/500 using the Skinny provided Modem HG659

The modem reports Pv4 Primary 122.56.237.1 and IPv4 Secondary 210.55.111.1

I use a VPN now and again , decided to do a dns leak test without the VPN using ipleak.net and it came back with these from Spark.

219.88.191.01 and 24039800.11.40.1

The first one appears to be from Earthlight NZ and second dns is IPv6

What's strange is normally I get the dns servers from modem showing but not anymore.

Can someone please explain what this is?

Thanks All

  #2459603 11-Apr-2020 21:53
219.88.191.x and 2403:9800:: are the IP addresses used by Spark's recursive resolver to request DNS information from ipleak.net's DNS servers.

 

122.56.237.1 and 210.55.111.1 are the customer facing IP addresses of the recursive resolver that DNS queries from customers are forwarded to. They usually need to remain the same as customers can hard code them into their CPE or end host devices. Sometimes ISPs have multiple DNS infrastructure in major centres around the country but they will configure all of them to use the same customer facing IP addreses.

 

"FIPD-EARTHLIGHT-NZ" is an outdated reference to the ISP who leased the IP address block owned by Spark under a previous wholesale regime.

 

 

 

 

