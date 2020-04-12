Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny Jump question


#269863 12-Apr-2020 10:10
Anyone from Spark/Skinny watching?

 

Q: Is the Skinny Jump modem being delivered during lock-down?

 

Reason for asking is that an elderly friend (Wellington) contacted a 'dealer' and signed up about a week ago.

  #2459708 12-Apr-2020 10:25
Yep, they’re still going out during lockdown




 

  #2459710 12-Apr-2020 10:28
From https://www.skinny.co.nz/jump/home.html

 

 

Coronavirus (COVID-19) response

 

Due to the recent COVID-19 situation, many local Jump partners have closed temporarily. Some partners can help you sign up over the phone. You can find out by selecting a partner on the map and giving them a ring. We’re updating the partner map with these details every day.

 

During these challenging times, please don’t call the Skinny Care team to sign up for Jump; you can only sign up to Jump through a local partner.

 

 
 
 
 




  #2459713 12-Apr-2020 10:36
Thanks @Peppery.

  #2459726 12-Apr-2020 11:35
#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

