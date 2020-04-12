From https://www.skinny.co.nz/jump/home.html

Coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Due to the recent COVID-19 situation, many local Jump partners have closed temporarily. Some partners can help you sign up over the phone. You can find out by selecting a partner on the map and giving them a ring. We’re updating the partner map with these details every day.

During these challenging times, please don’t call the Skinny Care team to sign up for Jump; you can only sign up to Jump through a local partner.